After more than 20 years of service, WVIR-TV/NBC29’s Chief Engineer is retiring.

Do you have what it takes to lead a 7-person maintenance engineering department? Do you want to live in beautiful Central Virginia? If so, we want to talk with you.

The successful candidate must have exemplary problem-solving skills and be a motivational manager. As part of the WVIR-TV management team, the Chief Engineer will oversee all maintenance of the broadcast plant, including the impending repacking of the station to a new television channel.

Responsibilities Include:

Manage maintenance of all television production equipment and transmitter installations

Supervise preventive maintenance and/or troubleshooting on almost any electronic device or support electronics whether in-house or installed at transmitter; including but not limited to: cameras, video equipment and/or audio switching equipment, processing and monitoring equipment, microwave transmitters and receivers, satellite receivers, and computing equipment

Manage planning and execution of equipment installations

Supervise maintenance of computer software, hardware, and local area network applications

Plan, manage, train, and coordinate technician activities

Respond to trouble calls with broadcast or computer equipment (may occur after regular hours and on weekends)

Prepare recommendations for annual budgets including preparation of engineering department budget.

Qualifications & Requirements:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

FCC/SBE/computer license/certification

Ability to do component level repair and RF experience/knowledge

Strong wiring, design, and documentation skills

Minimum of five years broadcasting experience as an assistant chief or higher required

Valid driver’s license

Physical Requirements:

Receive, process, and maintain information through oral/written communication, effectively

Special requirements: Ability to work on ladders, in tight spaces, and lift up to 50 lbs

WVIR-TV/NBC29 offers a comprehensive benefit package including health and dental, short and long term disability/AD&D and Life, matching 401K, PTO and paid holidays.

To apply, send completed NBC29 application, along with your cover letter and resume to:

WVIR-TV NBC29

ATTN: HR Manager

503 E Market St.

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Or

E-mail to Hrmgr@nbc29.com

Please note, resumes not accompanied by NBC29 job applications will not be considered. No phone calls, please. EOE