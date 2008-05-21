Chief EngineerUpdated:
After more than 20 years of service, WVIR-TV/NBC29’s Chief Engineer is retiring.
Do you have what it takes to lead a 7-person maintenance engineering department? Do you want to live in beautiful Central Virginia? If so, we want to talk with you.
The successful candidate must have exemplary problem-solving skills and be a motivational manager. As part of the WVIR-TV management team, the Chief Engineer will oversee all maintenance of the broadcast plant, including the impending repacking of the station to a new television channel.
Responsibilities Include:
- Manage maintenance of all television production equipment and transmitter installations
- Supervise preventive maintenance and/or troubleshooting on almost any electronic device or support electronics whether in-house or installed at transmitter; including but not limited to: cameras, video equipment and/or audio switching equipment, processing and monitoring equipment, microwave transmitters and receivers, satellite receivers, and computing equipment
- Manage planning and execution of equipment installations
- Supervise maintenance of computer software, hardware, and local area network applications
- Plan, manage, train, and coordinate technician activities
- Respond to trouble calls with broadcast or computer equipment (may occur after regular hours and on weekends)
- Prepare recommendations for annual budgets including preparation of engineering department budget.
Qualifications & Requirements:
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- FCC/SBE/computer license/certification
- Ability to do component level repair and RF experience/knowledge
- Strong wiring, design, and documentation skills
- Minimum of five years broadcasting experience as an assistant chief or higher required
- Valid driver’s license
Physical Requirements:
- Receive, process, and maintain information through oral/written communication, effectively
- Special requirements: Ability to work on ladders, in tight spaces, and lift up to 50 lbs
WVIR-TV/NBC29 offers a comprehensive benefit package including health and dental, short and long term disability/AD&D and Life, matching 401K, PTO and paid holidays.
To apply, send completed NBC29 application, along with your cover letter and resume to:
WVIR-TV NBC29
ATTN: HR Manager
503 E Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Or
E-mail to Hrmgr@nbc29.com
Please note, resumes not accompanied by NBC29 job applications will not be considered. No phone calls, please. EOE