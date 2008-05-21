Quantcast

Chief Engineer

Updated:

After more than 20 years of service, WVIR-TV/NBC29’s Chief Engineer is retiring.  

Do you have what it takes to lead a 7-person maintenance engineering department?  Do you want to live in beautiful Central Virginia? If so, we want to talk with you.  

The successful candidate must have exemplary problem-solving skills and be a motivational manager.   As part of the WVIR-TV management team, the Chief Engineer will oversee all maintenance of the broadcast plant, including the impending repacking of the station to a new television channel.    

Responsibilities Include: 

  • Manage maintenance of all television production equipment and transmitter installations 
  • Supervise preventive maintenance and/or troubleshooting on almost any electronic device or support electronics whether in-house or installed at transmitter; including but not limited to: cameras, video equipment and/or audio switching equipment, processing and monitoring equipment, microwave transmitters and receivers, satellite receivers, and computing equipment
  • Manage planning and execution of equipment installations 
  • Supervise maintenance of computer software, hardware, and local area network applications 
  • Plan, manage, train, and coordinate technician activities
  • Respond to trouble calls with broadcast or computer equipment (may occur after regular hours and on weekends)
  • Prepare recommendations for annual budgets including preparation of engineering department budget. 

Qualifications & Requirements:  

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • FCC/SBE/computer license/certification
  • Ability to do component level repair and RF experience/knowledge
  • Strong wiring, design, and documentation skills
  • Minimum of five years broadcasting experience as an assistant chief or higher required
  • Valid driver’s license

Physical Requirements:

  • Receive, process, and maintain information through oral/written communication, effectively
  • Special requirements: Ability to work on ladders, in tight spaces, and lift up to 50 lbs

WVIR-TV/NBC29 offers a comprehensive benefit package including health and dental, short and long term disability/AD&D and Life, matching 401K, PTO and paid holidays. 

To apply, send completed NBC29 application, along with your cover letter and resume to:

WVIR-TV NBC29
ATTN: HR Manager
503 E Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Or
E-mail to Hrmgr@nbc29.com

Please note, resumes not accompanied by NBC29 job applications will not be considered. No phone calls, please. EOE    