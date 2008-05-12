Tracking the Interstate 64 and Waynesboro Shootings Case - 2008

March 27, 2008 - At 12:10 a.m., reports come in that someone is shooting at cars on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County. Police close I-64 between exit 118 in Charlottesville and exit 96 in Waynesboro (click here to view map) for more than five hours while they investigate.

Two people are shot and treated and released from the Augusta County Medical Center. At least six vehicles were hit.

Authorities find at least three shell casings near the VDOT maintenance facility in Yancey Mills. State Police and other authorities analyze evidence collected from the scene and vehicles.

Waynesboro police also join the investigation, exploring a connection between the shootings at the Waynesboro Dupont Community Credit Union on Lucy Lane and 200 block of North Commerce and the shootings on I-64. Police received call about shots fired at North Commerce around 12:20 a.m. and find a home with a bullet hole in it.

A witness mentions are car similar to an AMC Gremlin in that block. A similar car was found at the Greene County - Albemarle County line and confiscated by authorities. Surveillance video at the credit union reveals the vehicle - light colored with a dark strip down the side - at the scene.



Schools safety becomes a big concern later that morning. Charlottesville cancelled all outside after-school sports and Albemarle County closes all schools after initially moving to have a two-hour delay.

March 24, 2008 - Albemarle County and Virginia State Police go to a house at Yonder Hill Farm to arrest one of the suspects (view map here). An armed man opened the door and a police officer shot the man twice. The man was then flown to UVA Medical Center where he underwent surgery. The officer is put on paid leave.

March 28, 2008 - Virginia State Police arrest two suspects in connection with the Interstate 64 and Waynesboro shootings. 19-year-old Slade Allen Woodson of Afton and a 16-year-old from Crozet are charged with multiple felony counts.

Woodson faces 12 felony charges - 10 for the I-64 incidents and two for the Waynesboro shootings. The juvenile faces 10 felony counts for the I - 64 shootings but not for the Waynesboro shootings.

Woodson owns a Gremlin that is processed by authorities. Police say they took ballistic evidence from an orange 1974 AMC Gremlin. They also recover a gun but won't confirm if it was used in the shootings.

State police issues a press release about Woodson's arrest. Woodson's family also releases a statement about his arrest.

Woodson has been arrested previously. In 2007, he spent six months in jail for destruction of personal property and larceny after turning himself into police for arson.

March 29, 2008 - An Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lab matches the shell cases from the I- 64 shootings scene with casing found inside Woodson's car. The connection continues to a .22-caliber magnum rifle found inside the Yonder Hill Farm home where Woodson was arrested.

March 31, 2008 - A friend who had a falling out with Woodson lived in the Waynesboro house that was shot at on the night of the I-64 shootings. According to the friend's mother, he gave police information leading to Woodson's arrest. Police identify the man shot at Yonder Hill Farm as Edgar Dawson, a farm manger. He continues to recover from his injuries. He was shot at least twice, once in the chest and in the arm.

April 1, 2008 - Police identify the officer who shot Dawson as M.J. Easton. He was placed on administrative leave with pay in accordance with policy and procedures. He cooperates with the investigation.

April 21, 2008 - Woodson appears in Waynesboro Circuit Court, facing two additional charges. He faces one charge for shooting into an occupied dwelling and another for shooting from a vehicle, endangering others.

April 23, 2008 - Dawson returns home though he has not fully recovered from his injuries. He has not been charged for his actions during the Yonder Hill Farm incident.

May 1, 2008 - Woodson's preliminary hearing is continued in Albemarle County General Court. He now faces 15 felony charges in Albemarle. He appeared before the court on a video uplink April 1 and requested a court appointed attorney. His hearing is scheduled for May 15 at 11 a.m.

May 6, 2008 - The 16-year-old accused in the Interstate 64 shootings pleads guilty to five of 15 counts, involving malicious shooting at vehicles. Seven of the charges won't be prosecuted by the Commonwealth. He can avoid three charges if he continues to accept his responsibility and cooperate with police. His defense attorney said he didn't want to put the Commonwealth through a trial when he knew he was responsible for the crimes. His sentencing is set for May 28 at 11:30 a.m.

May 9, 2008 - The 16-year-old faces more charges in Waynesboro for the shootings at the credit union and the house. The charges include felony destruction of property, shooting from a vehicle, and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

May 12, 2008 -

Woodson appears in Waynesboro district court. Interstate 64 shootings suspect Slade Woodson has been indicted on six counts, including two new ones, by a Waynesboro grand jury. The counts include two for shooting into an occupied dwelling, three for shooting from a motor vehicle and one for destruction of property.