WVIR-TV NBC 29 is seeking a Broadcast Engineer Technician to join our facility in Charlottesville, VA.

Job Duties include but are not limited to:

Perform routine preventive maintenance on all broadcast equipment

Perform component level repairs on all company equipment including but not limited to computer hardware, studio, control room and editing suite equipment

Create and distribute digital and written broadcast logs and engineering reports

Monitor, troubleshoot and resolve engineering issues during live broadcasts

Provide technical support to computer users

Upgrade software as needed

Other duties as assigned

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Minimum Associates Degree or 3-5 years related experience preferred

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to document and read schematics and drawings

Proven ability to troubleshoot and fix issues in a fast paced environment

Must be able available for shift work, including evenings, weekends and holidays

SBE Certification preferred

This position will interface with every department to provide technical support as needed. NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package, including paid time off. This is a full-time position, hours to be determined.

Qualified applicants should apply by sending resume and completed NBC29 application to:

WVIR-TV NBC29

Attn: Human Resources Manager

503 East Market Street

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Or E-mail to hrmanager@nbc29.com

No phone calls please. Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered. EOE