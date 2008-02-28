Quantcast

Broadcast Engineer Technician

WVIR-TV NBC 29 is seeking a Broadcast Engineer Technician to join our facility in Charlottesville, VA.

Job Duties include but are not limited to:

  • Perform routine preventive maintenance on all broadcast equipment
  • Perform component level repairs on all company equipment including but not limited to computer hardware, studio, control room and editing suite equipment
  • Create and distribute digital and written broadcast logs and engineering reports
  • Monitor, troubleshoot and resolve engineering issues during live broadcasts
  • Provide technical support to computer users
  • Upgrade software as needed
  • Other duties as assigned

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

  • Minimum Associates Degree or 3-5 years related experience preferred
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to document and read schematics and drawings
  • Proven ability to troubleshoot and fix issues in a fast paced environment
  • Must be able available for shift work, including evenings, weekends and holidays
  • SBE Certification preferred

This position will interface with every department to provide technical support as needed.  NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package, including paid time off.  This is a full-time position, hours to be determined.

Qualified applicants should apply by sending resume and completed NBC29 application to:

WVIR-TV NBC29
Attn: Human Resources Manager
503 East Market Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Or E-mail to hrmanager@nbc29.com

No phone calls please. Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered. EOE