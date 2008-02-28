Broadcast Engineer Technician
WVIR-TV NBC 29 is seeking a Broadcast Engineer Technician to join our facility in Charlottesville, VA.
Job Duties include but are not limited to:
- Perform routine preventive maintenance on all broadcast equipment
- Perform component level repairs on all company equipment including but not limited to computer hardware, studio, control room and editing suite equipment
- Create and distribute digital and written broadcast logs and engineering reports
- Monitor, troubleshoot and resolve engineering issues during live broadcasts
- Provide technical support to computer users
- Upgrade software as needed
- Other duties as assigned
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
- Minimum Associates Degree or 3-5 years related experience preferred
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to document and read schematics and drawings
- Proven ability to troubleshoot and fix issues in a fast paced environment
- Must be able available for shift work, including evenings, weekends and holidays
- SBE Certification preferred
This position will interface with every department to provide technical support as needed. NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package, including paid time off. This is a full-time position, hours to be determined.
Qualified applicants should apply by sending resume and completed NBC29 application to:
WVIR-TV NBC29
Attn: Human Resources Manager
503 East Market Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Or E-mail to hrmanager@nbc29.com
No phone calls please. Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered. EOE