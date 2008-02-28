Broadcast Engineer

WVIR-TV NBC 29 is seeking an experienced engineer. A Bachelors or Associates degree in Engineering or a related field is required. SBE certification is a plus.

The ideal candidate will have computer and/or broadcast experience and be a great team player.

Duties include but are not limited to daily repair and maintenance of broadcast equipment and installation of broadcast systems. Transmitter experience is desired.

This position will interface with every department to provide technical support as needed. This is a full-time position, hours to be determined.

NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package, including paid time off.

Qualified applicants should apply by sending resume and completed NBC29 application to:

WVIR-TV NBC29

Attn: Human Resources Manager

503 East Market Street

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Or E-mail to hrmanager@nbc29.com

Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered.

No phone calls please.

EOE