Abshire Death Unsolved One Year Later

Abshire Death Unsolved One Year LaterPosted: Updated: Nov 6, 2007 12:02 AM EST
NBC29 Special FeaturesNBC29 FeaturesMore>>
Community Calendar
Community Calendar
Looking for something to do? Have an event you want to promote? Check out our Community Calendar to find events in your area. You can even submit your events for free!Full Story
Looking for something to do? Have an event you want to promote? Check out our Community Calendar to find events in your area. You can even submit your events for free!Full Story
Mr. Food Test Kitchen Recipes
Mr. Food Test Kitchen Recipes
Get recipes from the Mr. Food Test Kitchen. Recipes are added each weekday so check back daily!Full Story
Get recipes from the Mr. Food Test Kitchen. Recipes are added each weekday so check back daily!Full Story
Mr. Food Website
Mr. Food WebsiteClick here to see what Mr. Food is cooking up today!Full StoryClick here to see what Mr. Food is cooking up today!Full Story
Programming Guide
Programming Guide
Sunrise Stumper
One lucky viewer with the correct answer will receive an NBC29 coffee mug.Full Story
Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery
Get the latest results from the Virginia Lottery!Full Story
Get the latest results from the Virginia Lottery!Full Story
Related ArticlesRelated ArticlesMore>>
Abshire Pleads Not Guilty
Abshire Pleads Not GuiltyEric Abshire pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife Thursday in an Orange County courtroom. He opted for a jury trial that is set to start in October.Full StoryEric Abshire pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife Thursday in an Orange County courtroom. He opted for a jury trial that is set to start in October.Full Story
Eric Abshire Appeared in Orange County Court Friday
Eric Abshire Appeared in Orange County Court FridayEric Abshire made an appearance in Orange County Circuit Court on Friday.Full StoryEric Abshire made an appearance in Orange County Circuit Court on Friday.Full Story
Abshire Indicted on Murder Charges
Abshire Indicted on Murder ChargesThe Orange County Circuit Court released documents Wednesday indicting Eric Abshire on first degree murder charges.Full StoryThe Orange County Circuit Court released documents Wednesday indicting Eric Abshire on first degree murder charges.Full Story
Justine Abshire's Parents Release Statement
Justine Abshire's Parents Release StatementSaturday night, parents of an Orange County woman killed four years ago in a mysterious hit and run accident, released a statement.Full StorySaturday night, parents of an Orange County woman killed four years ago in a mysterious hit and run accident, released a statement.Full Story
Arrest Made in 2006 Orange Hit and Run
Arrest Made in 2006 Orange Hit and RunPolice have arrested the husband of Justine Abshire, who died in a much discussed hit and run accident in Orange County.Full StoryPolice have arrested the husband of Justine Abshire, who died in a much discussed hit and run accident in Orange County.Full Story
Second Anniversary of Justine Abshire's Death
Second Anniversary of Justine Abshire's DeathMonday marks the second anniversary of a kindergarten teacher's suspicious death in Orange County.Full StoryMonday marks the second anniversary of a kindergarten teacher's suspicious death in Orange County.Full Story
Abshire's Parents Look for Answers
Abshire's Parents Look for AnswersNearly two years after the death of a 27-year-old kindergarten teacher from Barboursville, questions about her death remain unanswered.Full StoryNearly two years after the death of a 27-year-old kindergarten teacher from Barboursville, questions about her death remain unanswered.Full Story
Death Investigation Update
Death Investigation UpdateVirginia State Police say that the investigation into the death of Justine Abshire is still moving forward.Full StoryVirginia State Police say that the investigation into the death of Justine Abshire is still moving forward.Full Story
Abshire Death Unsolved One Year Later
Abshire Death Unsolved One Year LaterFriday night, one family marked a tragic anniversary --the death of Justine Swartz Abshire. She was killed in an apparent hit-and-run accident one year ago.Full StoryFriday night, one family marked a tragic anniversary --the death of Justine Swartz Abshire. She was killed in an apparent hit-and-run accident one year ago.Full Story
Abshire Death Now "Undetermined"
Abshire Death Now "Undetermined"The family of a young woman killed in November in what's been called up to this point a hit-and-run is speaking out to push the investigation forward.Full StoryThe family of a young woman killed in November in what's been called up to this point a hit-and-run is speaking out to push the investigation forward.Full Story