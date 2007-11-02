Abshire Death Unsolved One Year Later

Reported by Annie Scholz

November 2, 2007

Last updated @ 4:57 p.m.

Friday night, one family marked a tragic anniversary --the death of Justine Swartz Abshire. She was killed in an apparent hit-and-run accident one year ago.

Justine's body was found on Taylorsville Road in Barboursville. Police say her car broke down and she called her husband for help. When he arrived, he found her body in the middle of the road, several hundred yards away from her car.

"In some ways it's gotten a little bit easier because just the initial shock has lessened, you know. A year's gone by and there are so many unanswered questions and we don't feel like there's a resolution, and in other ways it's harder than it was initially," said Heidi Swartz, Justine's mother.

The Swartz family is holding a candlelight vigil for Justine Saturday night at 6:15 p.m. in Taylor Park in Prange. For more on the vigil, or the $50,000 reward for information in this case, click here.