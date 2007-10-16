Game Warden Ruling has Implications

Reported by Joanna Shrewsbury

October 16, 2007

Last updated @ 8:15 p.m.

A new pre-trial ruling will shape the case of the Greene County game warden charged with the death of Allen Cochran.

The prosection and defense wanted the judge to decide what happened the night Robert Ham shot and killed 16-year-old Allen Cochran. The prosecution argued it was an arrest when they pulled Cochran over, but the defense argued it was just a stop to investigate what was going on with the missing teens.

Judge Bouton ruled it was a stop to investigate - a ruling that has big implications for the upcoming trial because people can resist illegal arrests, but not a stop.