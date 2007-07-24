Search On for Missing Teen

Saturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According to

Reported by Henry Graff

July 24, 2007

A Greene County game warden is charged with killing a teen and now a key witness in the case is missing--the teenager who was in car with 16-year-old Allen Cochran when he was killed vanished one month ago Tuesday. Now her family is desperately looking for her.

Chelsea Walker's parents say they drive around every night looking for their daughter. Her parents don't know if she ran away or if someone took her, but they hope someone will come forward with information.

Chelsea was last seen on June 24. She was walking from a friend's house back home. But she's also a key witness in the Allen Cochran case. She was in the car with the 16-year-old when Greene County game warden Robert Ham shot and killed him.

At this point, Chelsea's family just wants her home.

"It's really hard at night when I go to bed. I lay down and I just don't know where she's laying down. I don't know if she's comfortable and warm, if she's ate," said Chelsea's mother Melissa Atkins.

NBC29 has learned that Chelsea's testimony could clear the game warden. We have learned she told authorities that Cochran hit the game warden with his car before the warden fired his gun.