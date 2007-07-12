A Quick Guide to Central Virginia Communities

There are many unique and wonderful things about living in Central Virginia. But as with any place, you need inside knowledge to truly appreciate the area. Try to answer the following questions to gauge your familiarity with the Charlottesville area.

What the heck is a Gusburger and where can you get one?

What celebrities might you catch a glimpse of in Central Virginia?

Where's the best place to enjoy 4th of July fireworks?

Where can you attend steeplechase races near Charlottesville?

Where do crash test dummies live?

Which 2 U.S. Presidents were Albemarle County neighbors?

Where's a good spot for stargazing?

What's a Spudnut?

What's the best route for a scenic drive in the Blue Ridge Mountains?

Where do the U.Va. basketball teams play their home games?

If you can answer 7 or more of the above questions, you're probably a native of Central Virginia. Can only answer between 4 and 6 of them? You've probably lived in "The Hook" or the surrounding counties for a while. If you can answer less than three of the questions, you're probably new to the area. Welcome.

Want to learn more about what makes the Charlottesville area a great place to live? If so, go to www.caar.com/top50 to read the "Top 50 Things to Enjoy About Charlottesville," a list of things that can only be found in Charlottesville, or things that we have at least in some way put our unique stamp on. On the site, you'll find a brief description of each of the 50 items, including the answers to all 10 questions above, plus links to more information.

Considering a move to Charlottesville or purchasing a new home in the area?

Go to the Web site for the Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS®, http://www.CAAR.com, to:

Find a REALTOR®

Search for a home

Read the latest Charlottesville real estate market news on the CAAR Blog

Review quarterly Charlottesville area market reports

Read online versions of the CAAR Real Estate Weekly and Fine Properties

Learn more about Central Virginia communities

Find real estate services

City of Charlottesville

Charlottesville is an independent city located within the confines of Albemarle County at the intersection of Routes 29 and 250 and bounded by Interstate 64. It is consistently ranked among the best place to live in the United States. Charlottesville is perhaps best known as the home of the University of Virginia, founded by Thomas Jefferson. The pedestrian-only Downtown Mall draws tourists and residents to its unique shops and

restaurants. For more information, go to www.charlottesville.org.

2008 Median Home Sales Price: $265,000

Population: 41, 228 (2007 estimate)

Land area: 10.4 square miles

Government Web site: www.charlottesville.org

Public Education:

Charlottesville City Schools: www.ccs.k12.va.us/our_schools.html

University of Virginia: www.virginia.edu

Piedmont Virginia Community College: www.pvcc.edu

Hospitals:

University of Virginia Health System: http://www.healthsystem.virginia.edu/

Martha Jefferson Hospital: www.marthajefferson.org

Albemarle County

Bordered to the west by the Blue Ridge Mountains, Albemarle County offers an abundance of cultural, historical, and leisure pursuits. Historical attractions include President James Monroe's home, Ash Lawn-Highland, and Thomas Jefferson's estate, Monticello. The Rivanna Station military complex is located on Route 29 north of Charlottesville. The county's sole incorporated town, Scottsville, is situated on the James River in the southern part of the county. For more information, go to www.albemarle.org.

2008 Median Home Sales Price: $320,100

Population: 93,117 (2007 estimate)

Land area: 722.6 square miles

Government Web site: www.albemarle.org

Public Education:Albemarle County Public Schools: http://schoolcenter.k12albemarle.org/education/district/district.php?sectiondetailid=1

University of Virginia: www.virginia.edu

Piedmont Virginia Community College: www.pvcc.edu

Fluvanna County

Served by major highways 6, 15, and 250 and Interstate 64, Fluvanna County is a rapidly growing area that retains much of its rural charm. Lake Monticello, a subdivision located in the western section of the county, offers boating, fishing, golf, tennis, and more. The historic town of Palmyra, located on Route 15, is the county seat. For more information, go to www.co.fluvanna.va.us.

2008 Median Home Sales Price: $244,450

Population: 25,329 (2007 estimate)

Land area: 287.4 square miles

Government Web site: www.co.fluvanna.va.us

Public Education:

Fluvanna County Public Schools: www.fluco.org

University of Virginia: www.virginia.edu

Piedmont Virginia Community College: www.pvcc.edu

Greene County

Greene County, located just east of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is one of the state's smallest counties. Numerous commercial developments have been completed recently to serve the county's growing population. The Shenandoah National Park and Skyline Drive form the western boundary of this scenic county, whose seat is the Town of Stanardsville. The community of Ruckersville is located at the intersection of Routes 29 & 33. For more information, go to www.gcva.us.

2008 Median Home Sales Price: $258,000

Population: 17,860 (2007 estimate)

Land area: 156.6 square miles

Government Web site: www.gcva.us

Public Education:

Greene County Public Schools: www.greenecountyschools.com/greene_county_public_schools.htm

University of Virginia: www.virginia.edu

Piedmont Virginia Community College: www.pvcc.edu

Louisa County

Primarily agricultural with only about 10% of its land developed, Louisa County still has many homes from the 18th and 19th centuries. Its 514 square miles are predominantly farm and forestlands, mixed with business, industrial, and residential properties. The county seat, the Town of Louisa, is located 35 miles from Charlottesville. The Town of Mineral is the county's other incorporated town. For more information, go to www.louisacounty.com.

2008 Median Home Sales Price: $249,000

Population: 31,961 (2007 estimate)

Land area: 497.1 square miles

Government Web site: www.louisacounty.com

Public Education:

Louisa County Public Schools: www.lcps.k12.va.us

University of Virginia: www.virginia.edu

Piedmont Virginia Community College: www.pvcc.edu

Nelson County

Nelson County is midway between Charlottesville and Lynchburg and is bounded by the James River to the east and the Blue Ridge Mountains north and west. It's home to orchards, wineries, and Wintergreen Resort. Other recreational assets include a part of the Appalachian Trail and Crabtree Falls, which is the highest waterfall in the Eastern U.S. The Blue Ridge Parkway also passes through Nelson County. A large portion of the western section of the county is in the George Washington National Forest. For more information, go to www.nelsoncounty.com.

2008 Median Home Sales Price: $300,000

Population: 15,245 (2007 estimate)

Land area: 472.3 square miles

Government Web site: www.nelsoncounty.com

Public Education:

Nelson County Public Schools: www.nelson.k12.va.us

University of Virginia: www.virginia.edu

Piedmont Virginia Community College: www.pvcc.edu