Contest Winners

Click for Cash Winners:

  • Mary D'Agnese of Ruckersville - $290
  • Mary Nottingham of Waynesboro - $100
  • Patricia Williams of Ruckersville - $290
  • Brittainy Stevens of Charlottesville - $100
  • Ann Gasparro of Scottsville - $100
  • Ronny Folley of Ruckersville - $290
  • Brenda Daniels of Charlottesville - $100
  • Alice Snow of Stanardsville - $100
  • David Rankin of Shenandoah - $290
  • Shelia Turner of Charlottesville - $100
  • Joanne Billups of Charlottesville - $100
  • Hannah Waltz of Ruckersville - $290
  • Cindy Dempsey of Charlottesville - $100
  • Andrew Livaccari of Charlottesville - $100
  • Jen Kowalski of Ruckersville - $290
  • Anna Florence of Ruckersville - $100
  • Joyce Banton of Scottsville - $100
  • Paul Willis of Crozet - $290
  • Alicia Bryant of Lake Monticello - $100
  • Shirley Hall of Staunton - $100
  • Phyllis Johnson of Charlottesville - $100
  • Madaline Shifflett of Stanardsville - $290
  • Charlena Douglas of Louisa - $100
  • Doug Sprouse of Charlottesville - $100
  • Jesse Huddleston of Barboursville - $290
  • Daniel R. Conner of Charlottesville - $100
  • Tawuan Smith of Barboursville - $100
  • Patricia Turner of Madison - $290
  • Kathy Mayo of Palmyra - $100
  • Dorothy Adams of Bremo Bluff - $100
  • Steven Eckard of Harrisonburg - $290
  • Rosa Jordan of Charlottesville - $100
  • Mary F. Horne of Verona - $100
  • Irene Mallory of Madison - $290
  • Freda Barbour of Crozet - $100
  • Juanita Irvine "Nita" of Palmyra - $100
  • Crystal Hubbanrd of Barboursville - $290
  • Patricia Shuman of Fork Union - $100
  • Wanda Crawford of Stanardsville - $100
  • Linda Lloyd of North Garden - $290
  • Lisa Benton of Stanardsville - $100
  • Monica Gibson of Lake Monticello - $100
  • Mick Carrier of Stanardsville - $290

Check Us Out Sweepstakes Winners:

  • Grand Prize Winner:  "Queen" Bea Parks of Charlottesville -  2017 VW Golf Sport from Flow Volkswagen
  • Rhonda Wilson of Charlottesville - Two $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
  • A.J. Goode of Esmont - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
  • Daniel R. Connor of Charlottesville - Two $50 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
  • Cristal Sowder of Schuyler - Two $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
  • Reuben T. Campbell of Afton - Three $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
  • Jack Eastman of Waynesboro - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
  • Cyndi Perry of Charlottesville - $250 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
  • Randy Wilberger of Charlottesville - Two $50 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
  • Janet M. Lewis of Woodberry Forest - Three $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
  • Sharon Baker Tooley of Waynesboro - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
  • William G. Shubert of Palmyra - $250 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
  • Henry A. Shepherd of Troy - Three $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
  • Carolyn Tinsley of Columbia - Wintergreen Midweek Getaway
  • David Houchens of Ruckersville - $250 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
  • James Hale of Charlottesville - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
  • Terra Detamore of Stanardsville - Three $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
  • Dianne Gobbie of Charlottesville - Wintergreen Midweek Getaway
  • Randolph Atkins of Keene - Serta Recliner from Monticello Mattress
  • Shannon Dean of Ruckersville - Four $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
  • Charles Morris of Barboursville - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
  • Dolores Morris of Charlottesville - Wintergreen Midweek Getaway
  • Clifford C. Waller of Charlottesville - Two $50 University Tire and Auto Gift Cards
  • Betty S. Meadows of Stanardsville - Wintergreen Midweek Getaway
  • Ronald Burch of Waynesboro - $500 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
  • James E. McAllister of Crozet - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
  • Dorothy Brown of Charlottesville - Wintergreen Midweek Getaway
  • Linda Daly of Charlottesville - Two $50 University Tire and Auto Gift Cards
  • Patricia Quick of Staunton - Four $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
  • Lena C. Banks of Charlottesville - Two $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
  • Carol S. Currier of Charlottesville - $250 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
  • Eva B. Austin of Charlottesville - Stihl loop-handle trimmer from K&M Lawn & Garden
  • Yulanda T. Hatchett of Ruckersville - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
  • Cari Walton of Scottsville - Three $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
  • Michelle Washington of Palmyra - $100 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
  • Mark Wine of Waynesboro - Three $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
  • Doris Feldman of Ruckersville - Wintergreen Midweek Getaway
  • Norman Towler of Palmyra - Four $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
  • Joyce M. Herndon of Charlottesville - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
  • Linda Raines of Crozet - Two $100 University Tire and Auto Gift Cards
  • Janet Belew of Charlottesville - Hatteras Hammock from Monticello Mattress
  • Virginia K. Hilleren of Waynesboro - Wintergreen Midweek Getaway
  • Shirley C. Hall of Stanardsville - $500 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
  • Irma Page of Charlottesville - Four $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
  • Joseph Wright, Jr. of Palmyra - Two $100 University Tire and Auto Gift Cards
  • Teresa Burton of Barboursville - Bed in  Box and Adjustable Base from Monticello Mattress
  • Susan Muir of Troy - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
  • Charlotte Bartley of Charlottesville - Hatteras Hammock from Monticello Mattress
  • Irene Shifflett of Stanardsville - SCAG Freedom Z Mower from K&M Lawn and Garden

