Contest Winners

Contest WinnersUpdated:
Click for Cash Winners:
- Mary D'Agnese of Ruckersville - $290
- Mary Nottingham of Waynesboro - $100
- Patricia Williams of Ruckersville - $290
- Brittainy Stevens of Charlottesville - $100
- Ann Gasparro of Scottsville - $100
- Ronny Folley of Ruckersville - $290
- Brenda Daniels of Charlottesville - $100
- Alice Snow of Stanardsville - $100
- David Rankin of Shenandoah - $290
- Shelia Turner of Charlottesville - $100
- Joanne Billups of Charlottesville - $100
- Hannah Waltz of Ruckersville - $290
- Cindy Dempsey of Charlottesville - $100
- Andrew Livaccari of Charlottesville - $100
- Jen Kowalski of Ruckersville - $290
- Anna Florence of Ruckersville - $100
- Joyce Banton of Scottsville - $100
- Paul Willis of Crozet - $290
- Alicia Bryant of Lake Monticello - $100
- Shirley Hall of Staunton - $100
- Phyllis Johnson of Charlottesville - $100
- Madaline Shifflett of Stanardsville - $290
- Charlena Douglas of Louisa - $100
- Doug Sprouse of Charlottesville - $100
- Jesse Huddleston of Barboursville - $290
- Daniel R. Conner of Charlottesville - $100
- Tawuan Smith of Barboursville - $100
- Patricia Turner of Madison - $290
- Kathy Mayo of Palmyra - $100
- Dorothy Adams of Bremo Bluff - $100
- Steven Eckard of Harrisonburg - $290
- Rosa Jordan of Charlottesville - $100
- Mary F. Horne of Verona - $100
- Irene Mallory of Madison - $290
- Freda Barbour of Crozet - $100
- Juanita Irvine "Nita" of Palmyra - $100
- Crystal Hubbanrd of Barboursville - $290
- Patricia Shuman of Fork Union - $100
- Wanda Crawford of Stanardsville - $100
- Linda Lloyd of North Garden - $290
- Lisa Benton of Stanardsville - $100
- Monica Gibson of Lake Monticello - $100
- Mick Carrier of Stanardsville - $290
Check Us Out Sweepstakes Winners:
- Grand Prize Winner: "Queen" Bea Parks of Charlottesville - 2017 VW Golf Sport from Flow Volkswagen
- Rhonda Wilson of Charlottesville - Two $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
- A.J. Goode of Esmont - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
- Daniel R. Connor of Charlottesville - Two $50 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
- Cristal Sowder of Schuyler - Two $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
- Reuben T. Campbell of Afton - Three $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
- Jack Eastman of Waynesboro - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
- Cyndi Perry of Charlottesville - $250 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
- Randy Wilberger of Charlottesville - Two $50 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
- Janet M. Lewis of Woodberry Forest - Three $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
- Sharon Baker Tooley of Waynesboro - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
- William G. Shubert of Palmyra - $250 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
- Henry A. Shepherd of Troy - Three $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
- Carolyn Tinsley of Columbia - Wintergreen Midweek Getaway
- David Houchens of Ruckersville - $250 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
- James Hale of Charlottesville - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
- Terra Detamore of Stanardsville - Three $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
- Dianne Gobbie of Charlottesville - Wintergreen Midweek Getaway
- Randolph Atkins of Keene - Serta Recliner from Monticello Mattress
- Shannon Dean of Ruckersville - Four $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
- Charles Morris of Barboursville - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
- Dolores Morris of Charlottesville - Wintergreen Midweek Getaway
- Clifford C. Waller of Charlottesville - Two $50 University Tire and Auto Gift Cards
- Betty S. Meadows of Stanardsville - Wintergreen Midweek Getaway
- Ronald Burch of Waynesboro - $500 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
- James E. McAllister of Crozet - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
- Dorothy Brown of Charlottesville - Wintergreen Midweek Getaway
- Linda Daly of Charlottesville - Two $50 University Tire and Auto Gift Cards
- Patricia Quick of Staunton - Four $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
- Lena C. Banks of Charlottesville - Two $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
- Carol S. Currier of Charlottesville - $250 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
- Eva B. Austin of Charlottesville - Stihl loop-handle trimmer from K&M Lawn & Garden
- Yulanda T. Hatchett of Ruckersville - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
- Cari Walton of Scottsville - Three $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
- Michelle Washington of Palmyra - $100 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
- Mark Wine of Waynesboro - Three $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
- Doris Feldman of Ruckersville - Wintergreen Midweek Getaway
- Norman Towler of Palmyra - Four $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
- Joyce M. Herndon of Charlottesville - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
- Linda Raines of Crozet - Two $100 University Tire and Auto Gift Cards
- Janet Belew of Charlottesville - Hatteras Hammock from Monticello Mattress
- Virginia K. Hilleren of Waynesboro - Wintergreen Midweek Getaway
- Shirley C. Hall of Stanardsville - $500 University Tire and Auto Gift Card
- Irma Page of Charlottesville - Four $50 Wood Grill Buffet Gift Cards
- Joseph Wright, Jr. of Palmyra - Two $100 University Tire and Auto Gift Cards
- Teresa Burton of Barboursville - Bed in Box and Adjustable Base from Monticello Mattress
- Susan Muir of Troy - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
- Charlotte Bartley of Charlottesville - Hatteras Hammock from Monticello Mattress
- Irene Shifflett of Stanardsville - SCAG Freedom Z Mower from K&M Lawn and Garden
Don't forget to enter for a chance to win $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize! Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. If your name is announced, call 434-220-2990!Full Story
Don't forget to enter daily for a chance to WIN $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize! Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. The contest ends July 26.Full Story
ACPD: Manhunt Underway for Escaped Inmate
The Albemarle County Police Department is actively searching for Matthew Carver, who they say escaped custody Friday evening while being transported to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.Full Story
UVA Darden School of Business Hosts Teen Summit
Middle and high school students with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia took part in a teen summit at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.Full Story
World War II Hospital in Augusta County Receives Historical Marker
The site of the Woodrow Wilson General Hospital, which treated thousands during World War II, received a historical marker on Friday.Full Story
Bodo’s Bagels Reunites Girl with Lost Stuffed Animal
A stuffed bunny left behind at the Bodo’s Bagels on Preston Avenue is now home with its owner thanks to a Facebook post that garnered a lot o f attention.Full Story
Total Solar Eclipse Expected to Happen in a Month
In exactly a month, there will be a total eclipse but people in Charlottesville won’t be able to see it without a pair of special glasses that block ultraviolet rays.Full Story
Waynesboro Country and Golf Club Reopens to Public
A 67-year-old country club in Waynesboro that was bought at auction in February reopened on Friday.Full Story
Sources: 4,000 People May Fill Emancipation Park During August Rally
Police sources say they are expecting thousands of people to crowd around Emancipation Park during a planned controversial rally next month.Full Story
ACPD: Palmyra Man Charged with Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Kevin Lee Powell is charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor and four felony counts of forcible sodomy of a minor.Full Story
