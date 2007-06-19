Game Warden Bond Hearing
Reported by Joanna Shrewsbury
June 19, 2007
The game warden who shot Allen Cochran made his first appearance in Greene County Court Tuesday morning. The judge set Robert Ham's bond at $5,000.
Ham's attorney says Cochran hit his client with his car and knocked him onto the hood. He says when Cochran started to accelerate onto highway 33, Ham fired two shots that killed Cochran.
He is still working for the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Ham is charged with voluntary manslaughter. His arraignment is set for the end of July.