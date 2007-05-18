Quantcast

Additional UVA Children’s Hospital Facts

  • The UVA Children's Hospital cares for all patients regardless of the family's ability to pay. No one is turned away from the UVA Children's Hospital.
  • The UVA Children's Hospital performed Virginia's first cardiac catheterization in a child. 
  • The UVA Children's Hospital performed Virginia' first lung transplant for a child.
  • The UVA Children's Hospital performed the first transplant from a living, related lung donor to a child.
  • Three of the UVA Children's Hospital's NICU babies are in the Guinness Book of World Records as the smallest surviving triplets (3.8 pounds combined).
  • The UVA Children's Hospital has the largest autism clinic in Virginia.
  • The UVA Children's Hospital Kluge Children's Rehab Center was the first in the state to obtain the Galaxy Cycle (like Christopher Reeve used in his rehab), which lets paralyzed patients exercise their legs.
  • We have the only heart and lung transplant program in Virginia.