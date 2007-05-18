Quantcast

Why should I give to Telethon?

  • To help the kids.
  • To help doctors develop miracles for the future through research.
  • 100% of your donation stays local.
  • Give now and the Dean's Challenge will increase your donation by 50% (leverage your $'s - a 29 Club gift of $240 becomes $360!).
  • Your research dollars save lives; 80% of childhood cancers are now curable.