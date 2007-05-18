What are the UVA Children’s Hospital’s missions?
Providing the best Family-Centered Patient Care.
At the heart of family-centered care is the belief that health care providers and the family are partners, working together to best meet the needs of the child.
It's simple: family members know their own children best. That means families need to be active partners in their health care.
Family-centered care requires trust and respect, including respect for each family's values, beliefs, and religious and cultural background. We value families' knowledge of their children, acknowledge their authority as decision-makers and respect their choices.
Specialized equipment Because the University of Virginia Children's Hospital is a hospital within a hospital we have full access to all the most advanced diagnostic and treatment equipment. But in addition, we have --needles, oxygen masks, blood pressure cuffs, intubation tubes, wheelchairs, made in every size you can imagine, from the smallest premature infant to the still-not-adult teen. Our equipment and facilities offer the most advanced medical care available, and it's focused on children.
Specialized training After completing medical training, our doctors, nurses and other health professionals go through specialized training in pediatrics. Our pediatric cardiologists, pediatric oncologists, and pediatric surgeons know exactly how to perform procedures that are often more difficult to perform on the smaller bodies of children. They know how to use the technology, but they also have knowledge and experience in the physical, mental, emotional, and social development of children. We work with children at their levels of understanding - and we respect their feelings
Teaching new doctors and other clinicians UVA School of Medicine and School of Nursing means each patient can have many brilliant minds working to improve patients' health. The nursing school is ranked in the top 10 nationally and we serve as a training ground for them as well as for therapists from throughout the southeast.
Researching new treatments and cures for children's illness. Research money from Telethon is invested by UVA Children's Hospital and turns into a 30:1 return from NIH (National Institutes of Health). Preemies, SIDS, diabetes, sepsis, asthma, cerebral palsy, kidney disease, and more .
