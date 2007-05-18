What are the UVA Children’s Hospital’s missions?

At the heart of family-centered care is the belief that health care providers and the family are partners, working together to best meet the needs of the child.

Specialized equipment Because the University of Virginia Children's Hospital is a hospital within a hospital we have full access to all the most advanced diagnostic and treatment equipment. But in addition, we have --needles, oxygen masks, blood pressure cuffs, intubation tubes, wheelchairs, made in every size you can imagine, from the smallest premature infant to the still-not-adult teen. Our equipment and facilities offer the most advanced medical care available, and it's focused on children.

