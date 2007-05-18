Quantcast

Where is the UVA Children’s Hospital?

  • Anyplace where children receive care at UVA Hospital
  • Located on the 7th floor of UVA Medical Center is:
    • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – NICU (tiny – many just over one pound, sick, and/or premature babies). 500/yr with amazing survival rate.
    • Pediatric Intensive Care Unit – PICU (critically ill/injured children)
    • Acute Care (surgeries/transplants, cancer treatment, all hospitalized illness).
  • Next door to the hospital in the UVA Primary Care Center is:
    • Primary Care Center (check-ups, bumps and scrapes) and pediatric surgical and medical specialty care such as cancer infusion therapies.
  • And on Ivy Road is:
    • Kluge Children's Rehabilitation Center (PT/OT, developmental pediatrics, orthopedics recovery from car accidents, brain injury, Multiple Sclerosis, Cystic Fibrosis, Cerebral Palsy, Autism, Diabetes, International Adoption Clinic, etc.)
    • Northridge Primary Care Practice on the 3rd floor.
    • Orange practice
    • Blue Ridge Pediatrics, Stoney Creek, Augusta
    • Pediatric Emergency Room – 15,000 visits per year Safe Kids coalition – UVA Children's Hospital is the lead agency in coordinating and promoting safety for children in the community.
    • Plus 15 Regional Clinics around the state and Telemedicine program