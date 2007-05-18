Where is the UVA Children’s Hospital?
-
Anyplace where children receive care at UVA Hospital
-
Located on the 7th floor of UVA Medical Center is:
-
Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – NICU (tiny – many just over one pound, sick, and/or premature babies). 500/yr with amazing survival rate.
-
Pediatric Intensive Care Unit – PICU (critically ill/injured children)
-
Acute Care (surgeries/transplants, cancer treatment, all hospitalized illness).
-
-
Next door to the hospital in the UVA Primary Care Center is:
-
Primary Care Center (check-ups, bumps and scrapes) and pediatric surgical and medical specialty care such as cancer infusion therapies.
-
-
And on Ivy Road is:
-
Kluge Children's Rehabilitation Center (PT/OT, developmental pediatrics, orthopedics recovery from car accidents, brain injury, Multiple Sclerosis, Cystic Fibrosis, Cerebral Palsy, Autism, Diabetes, International Adoption Clinic, etc.)
-
Northridge Primary Care Practice on the 3rd floor.
-
Orange practice
-
Blue Ridge Pediatrics, Stoney Creek, Augusta
-
Pediatric Emergency Room – 15,000 visits per year Safe Kids coalition – UVA Children's Hospital is the lead agency in coordinating and promoting safety for children in the community.
-
Plus 15 Regional Clinics around the state and Telemedicine program
-
