What is the UVA Children’s Hospital?

  • The premier children's hospital in the state of Virginia. It is the only place in VA where an infant can get a heart transplant.
  • On any given night, 100 children are hospitalized.
  • Anyplace where children receive care at UVa Hospital.
  • The UVA Children's Hospital records almost 100,000 patient visits each year.
  • 100 doctors helping kids every day.
  • Our regional Children's Miracle Network Hospital.
  • No one is turned away due to their inability to pay. We serve as a safety net hospital for Central Virginia.