What is the UVA Children’s Hospital?
-
The premier children's hospital in the state of Virginia. It is the only place in VA where an infant can get a heart transplant.
-
On any given night, 100 children are hospitalized.
-
Anyplace where children receive care at UVa Hospital.
-
The UVA Children's Hospital records almost 100,000 patient visits each year.
-
100 doctors helping kids every day.
-
Our regional Children's Miracle Network Hospital.
-
No one is turned away due to their inability to pay. We serve as a safety net hospital for Central Virginia.
UVA Children's Hospital F.A.QUVA Children's Hospital F.A.QMore>>
Who are our patients?
Who are our patients?As we are the regional referral hospital, we provide care to children from across the Commonwealth...Full StoryAs we are the regional referral hospital, we provide care to children from across the Commonwealth...Full Story
What is the UVA Children’s Hospital?
What is the UVA Children’s Hospital?The premier children's hospital in the state of Virginia...Full StoryThe premier children's hospital in the state of Virginia...Full Story
Where is the UVA Children’s Hospital?
Where is the UVA Children’s Hospital?Anyplace where children receive care at UVA Medical Center...Full StoryAnyplace where children receive care at UVA Medical Center...Full Story
What are the UVA Children’s Hospital’s missions?
What are the UVA Children’s Hospital’s missions?Providing the best family-centered patient care...teaching....Full StoryProviding the best family-centered patient care...teaching....Full Story
Where do Telethon donations go?
Where do Telethon donations go?This year's Telethon $ go to support...Full StoryThis year's Telethon $ go to support...Full Story
What is the 29 Club?
What is the 29 Club?Give $20 a month for 12 months...Full StoryGive $20 a month for 12 months...Full Story
Why should I give to Telethon?
Why should I give to Telethon?To help the kids...To help the doctors...Your research dollars save lives....Full StoryTo help the kids...To help the doctors...Your research dollars save lives....Full Story
Additional UVA Children’s Hospital Facts
Additional UVA Children’s Hospital FactsNo one is turned away...3 of the UVA Children's Hospital's NICU babies are in the Guinness Book of World Records...more...Full StoryNo one is turned away...3 of the UVA Children's Hospital's NICU babies are in the Guinness Book of World Records...more...Full Story