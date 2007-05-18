Quantcast

Who are our patients?

  • As we are the regional referral hospital, we provide care to children from across the Commonwealth because of some of our select specialties we also care for children from other states and countries.
  • 91% of patients are in the WVIR viewing area (Charlottesville, Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg).
  • We care for patients newborn to 21 (and beyond for chronic diseases)