Abshire Information Reward Increased

Reported by Lynne Vogt

May 14, 2007

The family of a young woman killed in a November hit-and-run in Barboursville is increasing the reward money to find a suspect.

Justine Abshire's family hopes someone will step forward to shed some light on what really happened early that November morning on Taylorsville Road. The reward money is now $50,000.

Anyone who has information should call special agent Mike Jones at 800-572-2260.