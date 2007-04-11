Teen Shooting Case Goes to Commonwealth's Attorney - 04/11/2007

Reported by Henry Graff

The Greene County commonwealth's attorney says he will be ruling in the case of a teenager shot and killed once he gets the final piece of the puzzle. A firearms report is still being processed.

16-year-old Allen Cochran was shot to death January 24 by a game warden. That man and other deputies were trying to stop Cochran after they were told he may have a missing teenager with him.