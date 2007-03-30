Fact File: Rodney Rodis

January 10, 2007 - Retired priest Rodney Lee Rodis is indicted on a felony embezzlement charge.

He is accused of embezzling money from St. Judes Catholic Church in Mineral and The Immaculate Conception Church in Bumpass. Representatives of the diocese of Richmond say Rodis took more than $600,000 over five years before retiring in May 2006.



Rodis' bond is set for $100,000. He is scheduled for another bond hearing the next day.

January 11, 2007 - Bond for Rodis is reduced to $10,000.

January 14, 2007 - Court documents list 50-year-old Rodis as living with a wife and three children in Fredericksburg, but it is unclear whether Rodis is the children's father.

Parishioners, the Richmond diocese and Rodis' neighbors all say they are shocked by the news.



The diocese suspends Rodis.

January 15, 2007 - Rodis is free on bond. He denies reports that he's married but does not say if the three children living with him are his daughters.

If convicted, he could face 20 years in prison.

January 17, 2007 - State police investigators say the embezzled funds could be $1 million.

January 18, 2007 - In court, Rodis says he had not retained an attorney but lawyer John Maus appears with Rodis in court.

Maus tells judge that Rodis estimated he would need two to three weeks to make arrangements to retain counsel.



Rodis is set to appear in court on February 26 with representation or proof that he has retained representation.

January 20, 2007 - NBC29 learns Rodis wrote an email to parishioners at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Mineral.

In the email, Rodis writes: "I'm sure that at this time you are aware of what has been going on...This is to express my heartfelt apology for the trouble this might caused you."



He continues: "Whatever the Chuch May decide regarding my case, I will fully accept the consequences. Please include me in your prayers."

February 26, 2007 - Rodis appears in court to retain his attorney, John Maus.

In court, Maus says they are in the process of working with the state and may be in a position to enter a plea in two weeks on March 12.



Rodis' alleged wife and children have relocated to New Mexico. Maus says that the four women living in the house are considered "family."

March 12, 2007 - At his arraignment, Rodis faces 12 more embezzlement charges, making the total 13.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years on each of the 13 counts.



NBC reports they've found court records listing Rodis and Joyce Sillador-Rodis as husband and wife on a deed of trust for a mortgage on a house they shared.

March 30, 2007 - Rodis waives his right to a jury trial and pleads not guilty to 12 counts of embezzlement.

His bond is set for $25,000.



His trial date is set for October 1.

May 21, 2007 - Rodis' bond is revoked after leaving the state to visit a sick relative. He will be held in jail until his October trial.

August 9, 2007 - Hearing scheduled for August 27 on whether to dismiss 13 embezzlement charges against Rodis.

Rodis' attorney claims Rodis should not be prosecuted in court if he mishandled money donated to the two parishes. Instead, he says the Catholic Diocese of Richmond should handle the case.

August 21, 2007 - Rodis indicted by federal grand jury. He now faces federal mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering charges.

Rodis is held without bond at the regional jail in Orange.

September 6, 2007 - Rodis pleads not guilty to federal fraud and money laundering charges.

His trial is scheduled for October 25 in Richmond.

October 26, 2007 - Rodis pleads guilty to embezzlement.