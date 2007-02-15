Storm Team 29 Severe Weather Resources

Latest 7 Day Forecast For Central VA And The Shenandoah Valley
5-Day Forecast: Charlottesville
Wednesday
- 88°
- 69°
Fog developing overnight
Thursday
- 86°
- 69°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Friday
- 87°
- 65°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Saturday
- 86°
- 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Sunday
- 89°
- 72°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Currently in Charlottesville as of
- 73°(Feels like 73°)
- Clear
- Wind: @ 0 mph
- Barometer: 29.99 in.
- Sunrise: 05:50:40 am
- Sunset: 08:37:42 pm
- Humidity: 87
- Visibility: 10 mi.
- UV Index: 0
5-Day Forecast: Staunton
Wednesday
- 75°
- 64°
Partly cloudy
Thursday
- 81°
- 65°
Thunderstorms
Friday
- 82°
- 61°
Thunderstorms
Saturday
- 84°
- 66°
A few thunderstorms possible
Sunday
- 85°
- 66°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Currently in Staunton as of
- 69°(Feels like 69°)
- Clear
- Wind: @ 0 mph
- Barometer: 30.03 in.
- Sunrise: 05:52:48 am
- Sunset: 08:40:41 pm
- Humidity: 96
- Visibility: 10 mi.
- UV Index: 0
5-Day Forecast: Orange
Wednesday
- 86°
- 66°
Fog developing overnight
Thursday
- 82°
- 66°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Friday
- 84°
- 64°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Saturday
- 84°
- 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Sunday
- 88°
- 70°
Clouds giving way to sun
Currently in Orange as of
- 68°(Feels like 68°)
- Overcast
- Wind: @ 0 mph
- Barometer: 29.99 in.
- Sunrise: 05:48:28 am
- Sunset: 08:36:48 pm
- Humidity: 100
- Visibility: 1.7 mi.
- UV Index: 0
5-Day Forecast: Louisa
Wednesday
- 88°
- 70°
Fog developing overnight
Thursday
- 84°
- 70°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Friday
- 87°
- 68°
Thunderstorms
Saturday
- 86°
- 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Sunday
- 90°
- 73°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Currently in Louisa as of
- 72°(Feels like 72°)
- Wind: @ 0 mph
- Barometer: 29.99 in.
- Sunrise: 05:48:47 am
- Sunset: 08:35:40 pm
- Humidity: 100
- UV Index: 0
5-Day Forecast: Culpeper
Wednesday
- 87°
- 67°
Areas of fog developing late
Thursday
- 83°
- 66°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Friday
- 84°
- 64°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Saturday
- 85°
- 68°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Sunday
- 89°
- 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Currently in Culpeper as of
- 70°(Feels like 70°)
- Clear
- Wind: @ 0 mph
- Barometer: 30.01 in.
- Sunrise: 05:47:29 am
- Sunset: 08:37:14 pm
- Humidity: 100
- Visibility: 3 mi.
- UV Index: 0
5-Day Forecast: Palmyra
Wednesday
- 89°
- 69°
Areas of fog developing late
Thursday
- 85°
- 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
Friday
- 86°
- 66°
Showers and thunderstorms
Saturday
- 85°
- 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
Sunday
- 89°
- 72°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Currently in Palmyra as of
- 72°(Feels like 72°)
- Wind: @ 0 mph
- Barometer: 29.99 in.
- Sunrise: 05:51:04 am
- Sunset: 08:36:10 pm
- Humidity: 100
- UV Index: 0
5-Day Forecast: Madison
Wednesday
- 86°
- 66°
Fog developing overnight
Thursday
- 82°
- 66°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Friday
- 84°
- 64°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Saturday
- 84°
- 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Sunday
- 88°
- 70°
Clouds giving way to sun
Currently in Madison as of
- 68°(Feels like 68°)
- Overcast
- Wind: @ 0 mph
- Barometer: 29.99 in.
- Sunrise: 05:48:28 am
- Sunset: 08:36:48 pm
- Humidity: 100
- Visibility: 1.7 mi.
- UV Index: 0
5-Day Forecast: Wintergreen
Wednesday
- 82°
- 68°
Partly cloudy
Thursday
- 83°
- 67°
Showers and thunderstorms
Friday
- 84°
- 64°
Thunderstorms
Saturday
- 85°
- 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Sunday
- 87°
- 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Currently in Wintergreen as of
- 69°(Feels like 69°)
- Clear
- Wind: @ 0 mph
- Barometer: 30.03 in.
- Sunrise: 05:52:45 am
- Sunset: 08:39:02 pm
- Humidity: 96
- Visibility: 10 mi.
- UV Index: 0
Regional Conditions
- Charlottesville
- 73°
- Staunton
- 69°
- Orange
- 68°
- Louisa
- 72°
- Culpeper
- 70°
- Palmyra
- 72°
- Madison
- 68°
- Wintergreen
- 69°
Storm Team 29 Severe Weather Resources
POWER OUTAGES:
Central Virginia Electric Cooperative:
- No outages reported at this time.
- Report Outages to: 1-800-367-2832
- Outage Map
Dominion Power:
- No outages reported at this time.
- Report Outages to: 1-866-366-4357
- Dominion Power Outage Summary
- Dominion Power Outage Map
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative:
- No outages reported at this time.
- Report Outages to: 1-800-552-3904
- REC Outage Map
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative:
- No outages reported at this time.
- Report Outages to: 1-800-234-7832
- SVEC Outage Map
TRANSPORTATION:
VDOT:
- VDOT Snow Plow Tracker Web tool lets you track plows in northern Virginia, Fredericksburg, Staunton and Culpeper Districts.
- Virginia Traffic Information Map
Charlottesville - Albemarle Regional Airport:
- Visit the Charlottesville - Albemarle Regional Airport website for more information on arrivals and departures.
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport:
- Visit the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport web site to check flight status.
Greyhound:
- Visit Greyhound's Service Alerts website for a full list of services that have been canceled or delayed.
Amtrak:
- Visit Amtrak's Service Alerts and Notices web site for further updates.
JAUNT:
- Click here for JAUNT's Inclement Weather guide.
Charlottesville Area Transit:
- Click here for more information from CAT.
Severe Weather Resources
Winter Weather
Get tips to prepare for winter weather from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
Floods
Tornado
Lightning
Hurricane Preparedness
