Storm Team 29 Severe Weather Resources

Latest 7 Day Forecast For Central VA And The Shenandoah Valley

5-Day Forecast: Charlottesville

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 69°

Fog developing overnight

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 69°

Afternoon thunderstorms

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 65°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 71°

Scattered thunderstorms

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 72°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Currently in Charlottesville as of

  • 73°(Feels like 73°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 29.99 in.
  • Sunrise: 05:50:40 am
  • Sunset: 08:37:42 pm
  • Humidity: 87
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

5-Day Forecast: Staunton

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 75°
  • 64°

Partly cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 81°
  • 65°

Thunderstorms

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 82°
  • 61°

Thunderstorms

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 84°
  • 66°

A few thunderstorms possible

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 85°
  • 66°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Currently in Staunton as of

  • 69°(Feels like 69°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.03 in.
  • Sunrise: 05:52:48 am
  • Sunset: 08:40:41 pm
  • Humidity: 96
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

5-Day Forecast: Orange

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 66°

Fog developing overnight

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 82°
  • 66°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 84°
  • 64°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 84°
  • 68°

Scattered thunderstorms

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Clouds giving way to sun

Currently in Orange as of

  • 68°(Feels like 68°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 29.99 in.
  • Sunrise: 05:48:28 am
  • Sunset: 08:36:48 pm
  • Humidity: 100
  • Visibility: 1.7 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

5-Day Forecast: Louisa

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Fog developing overnight

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 84°
  • 70°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 68°

Thunderstorms

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 71°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 73°

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun

Currently in Louisa as of

  • 72°(Feels like 72°)
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 29.99 in.
  • Sunrise: 05:48:47 am
  • Sunset: 08:35:40 pm
  • Humidity: 100
  • UV Index: 0

5-Day Forecast: Culpeper

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 67°

Areas of fog developing late

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 83°
  • 66°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 84°
  • 64°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 85°
  • 68°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 70°

Times of sun and clouds

Currently in Culpeper as of

  • 70°(Feels like 70°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.01 in.
  • Sunrise: 05:47:29 am
  • Sunset: 08:37:14 pm
  • Humidity: 100
  • Visibility: 3 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

5-Day Forecast: Palmyra

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 69°

Areas of fog developing late

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 85°
  • 68°

A few thunderstorms possible

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 66°

Showers and thunderstorms

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 85°
  • 70°

A few thunderstorms possible

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 72°

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun

Currently in Palmyra as of

  • 72°(Feels like 72°)
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 29.99 in.
  • Sunrise: 05:51:04 am
  • Sunset: 08:36:10 pm
  • Humidity: 100
  • UV Index: 0

5-Day Forecast: Madison

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 66°

Fog developing overnight

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 82°
  • 66°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 84°
  • 64°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 84°
  • 68°

Scattered thunderstorms

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Clouds giving way to sun

Currently in Madison as of

  • 68°(Feels like 68°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 29.99 in.
  • Sunrise: 05:48:28 am
  • Sunset: 08:36:48 pm
  • Humidity: 100
  • Visibility: 1.7 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

5-Day Forecast: Wintergreen

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 82°
  • 68°

Partly cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 83°
  • 67°

Showers and thunderstorms

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 84°
  • 64°

Thunderstorms

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 85°
  • 69°

Scattered thunderstorms

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms

Currently in Wintergreen as of

  • 69°(Feels like 69°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.03 in.
  • Sunrise: 05:52:45 am
  • Sunset: 08:39:02 pm
  • Humidity: 96
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

Regional Conditions

Charlottesville
73°
Staunton
69°
Orange
68°
Louisa
72°
Culpeper
70°
Palmyra
72°
Madison
68°
Wintergreen
69°

Storm Team 29 Severe Weather Resources

Posted: Updated:

POWER OUTAGES:

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative:

  • No outages reported at this time.
  • Report Outages to: 1-800-367-2832
  • Outage Map

Dominion Power:

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative:

  • No outages reported at this time.
  • Report Outages to: 1-800-552-3904
  • REC Outage Map

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative: 

  • No outages reported at this time.
  • Report Outages to: 1-800-234-7832
  • SVEC Outage Map

TRANSPORTATION:

VDOT:

Charlottesville - Albemarle Regional Airport:

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport:

Greyhound:

Amtrak:

JAUNT:

Charlottesville Area Transit: