Route 33 Shooting Investigation Continues - 01/26/2007

Reported by Henry Graff
January 26, 2007
In Greene County Friday night, officials are waiting to see if any charges will stem from a violent confrontation between a teenager and a game warden.
Sixteen-year-old Allen Cochran was shot and killed by a Virginia game warden Wednesday night.
Once the state police finish their investigation, the case will be handed over to the Commonwealth's attorney. He will then decide if anyone will be charged.
The shooting happened during a traffic stop on Route 33. Authorities say the warden and deputies pulled over Cochran after being told he may have had a missing teenager with him. When the game warden went to remove the girl from the car, officials say Cochran stepped on the gas, hitting him. The warden fired his gun, killing Cochran.