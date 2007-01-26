Route 33 Shooting Investigation Continues - 01/26/2007

Authorities now confirm a teenager was shot and killed along Route 33 in Greene County Wednesday night.

Reported by Henry Graff

January 26, 2007

In Greene County Friday night, officials are waiting to see if any charges will stem from a violent confrontation between a teenager and a game warden.

Sixteen-year-old Allen Cochran was shot and killed by a Virginia game warden Wednesday night.

Once the state police finish their investigation, the case will be handed over to the Commonwealth's attorney. He will then decide if anyone will be charged.