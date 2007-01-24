Route 33 Shooting - 01/25/2007

Reported by NBC29 News

January 25, 2007

A traffic stop in Greene County left one man dead, injured an officer and closed down a major road for hours, causing quite a scare for nearby residents Wednesday night. The incident happened along Route 33 in Greene County near the Woodbridge Subdivision, at around 6:00 p.m.

It began as a routine traffic stop. An officer with the Greene County Sheriff's Department and a Game Warden, Rob Ham, had teamed up for the evening. They pulled over a vehicle that was posted on a lookout list and that traffic stop escalated into a fatal shooting. Game Warden Ham was hit by a car and the driver of the vehicle, 16-year-old Allen Cochran, was shot and killed. Cochran's teenage girlfriend was in the car with him but is expected to be okay.

Game Warden Rob Ham was taken to the University of Virginia emergency room for treatment Wednesday night. His injuries were not life threatening, he was listed in good condition Thursday morning, and he has since been released.

Shortly after his arrival at the University of Virginia Medical Center, it was placed under lockdown for several hours. The connection between the shooting and the hospital lockdown is unclear; a hospital spokesperson says the hospital is put on lockdown whenever there is a perceived threat against patients or hospital staff. That lockdown was lifted shortly after ten Wednesday night.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the Virginia State Police released the following press release concerning the incident: