Sharon Gregory joins the NBC29/ CW29 team with 16 years of experience as a broadcast journalist. Most recently, she worked as the main anchor for ABC7 in Southwest Florida.

During her nine year tenure, she got the chance to cover a wide range of stories. She traveled to Guatemala to document doctors who donate their skills operating on people afflicted with life threatening deformities only plastic surgery can repair. She also covered the Republican National Convention from Philadelphia in 2000, and most recently the destructive hurricanes that swept across Florida.

The Florida Associated Press recognized reports she did on Stranger Danger in 2006 which featured a police officer posing as a predator and parents agreeing to allow him to lure their children into his vehicle. It was a shocking experience for everybody involved.

Sharon is excited to be in Charlottesville with its rich history and breath-taking countryside. When she's not chasing down a story, she enjoys working out, reading, and riding her motorcycle.

Send Sharon a message at sgregory@nbc29.com