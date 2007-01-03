News Reporter

News ReporterUpdated:
NBC29 has a great opportunity for a top notch recent grad or small market reporter who wants to work for a station that plays much bigger.
Lots of live opportunities, state of the art digital editing, and one of the top rated local news operations in the country await the right applicant. We are seeking a reporter who can enterprise, follow a beat, write well, and has a hard news/lead mentality.
Qualified applicants should apply by sending resume, non-returnable DVD or web link, and a completed NBC29 application to:
Human Resources
WVIR-TV NBC29
503 E Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902.
or
email to hrmanager@nbc29.com
Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered.
No phone calls please.
EOE
