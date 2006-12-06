MeteorologistUpdated:
NBC29, one of the top-rated local news station in the country, is seeking a dedicated meteorologist to join our weather team.
As a part of our knowledgeable team you will be working with the MAX Weather System with MAX Storm (NEXRAD Level II Radar) and MAX Prism. Additional duties will include, but are not limited to, graphic creation, online media presence, weather system maintenance, and live weather reporting.
Successful applicants will possess a minimum BA/BS in meteorology, science or other related field, or seal (CBM/AMS/NWA); minimum of 1-2 years of broadcast experience, great on-camera presence, and the ability to tell the weather story to our viewers.
Strong communication and computer skills are required.
Interested applicants should non-returnable DVD or web-link, resume and a completed NBC29 application to:
WVIR-TV NBC29
Attn: Human Resources Manager
503 E. Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
or email hrmanager@nbc29.com
NBC29 offers a great benefits package for full-time employees, including but not limited to health insurance, 401(k) options, and paid time off.
Responses to this posting received without a NBC29 application will not be considered. No phone calls please.
EOE
