Clayton Stiver rejoined NBC29 in April 2015 as the Thursday/Friday and Weekend Meteorologist after working as Chief Meteorologist for a startup station, NH1 News Network, in Concord, NH. While at NH1 Clayton had the honor of building a weather department from the ground up during the historic 2014/2015 New England winter of record cold and snow.

Before moving to NH, he was the Thursday/Friday and Weekend Meteorologist at NBC29 since October 2006. He also served as Chief Forecaster for PBS51 in Charleston, IL during the Summer of 2006.

In 2005, he interned in the weather department at NBC10 in Philadelphia. His mentor there was chief meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz. While at NBC10, he conducted research on forecasting high temperatures.

Clayton comes from Nazareth, PA, home of the legendary Andretti racing family and Martin Guitars. He has a bachelor of science degree in geosciences with a concentration in meteorology from Mississippi State and a bachelor of arts degree in Journalism with a minor in geography from Penn State. (WE ARE!!! PENN STATE!!!)

He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association and holds TV seals of approval from both organizations for meeting established criteria for scientific competence and effective communication skills in his weathercasts.

Clayton has had a strong passion for weather since the second grade. Growing up in the Northeast, he often experienced historic Nor'easter snowstorms. His most memorable would be the blizzard of '96 which dumped 27 inches of snow in his backyard. He loves telling people about the weather and feels there's no better way to do this than working at a TV news station.

When he isn't tracking the weather, he enjoys playing his trombone, skiing, and watching Penn State football. He was a member of the Penn State Blue Band and has met legendary film composer John Williams.

He is also proud to say he met his wife in Charlottesville and they are happily raising their son Jeffrey.

