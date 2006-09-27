RSS FeedsUpdated:
What is RSS?
RSS is an easy way to keep you automatically up-to-date on Web sites you like to visit regularly. Instead of having to go to each Web site separately to see new stories, you can use RSS to view them easily in one application or program.
NBC29.com now offers RSS feeds (or channels) for the news and sports from our website.
How can I make use of RSS?
In general you need to install an application or program called a RSS Reader. RSS Readers display the information from RSS feeds on your computer.
How do I get a News Reader?
There are a number of different News Readers available; a few more popular ones are listed below, but there are now literally thousands to choose from. Many of them are free to download and use, though some of the more feature rich applications you will have to purchase.
FeedReader
Feedly
Digg Reader
NewsBlur
Now that you've got your RSS reader, here are the RSS feeds that NBC29.com currently has available. To use our feeds, simply paste the URL into your newsreader.
NBC29 Local News:
http://www.nbc29.com/category/85534/local-news?clienttype=rss
Local Sports:
http://www.nbc29.com/category/85724/local-sports?clienttype=rss
NBC29 Neighborhood News: Capitol Square
http://www.nbc29.com/category/160436/neighborhood-news-capitol-square?clienttype=rss
NBC29 Neighborhood News: Central Virginia
http://www.nbc29.com/category/138425/neighborhood-news-central-virginia?clienttype=rss
NBC29 Neighborhood News: Charlottesville and Albemarle County
http://www.nbc29.com/category/138424/neighborhood-news-charlottesville-and-albemarle-county?clienttype=rss
NBC29 Neighborhood News: Shenandoah Valley
http://www.nbc29.com/category/138428/neighborhood-news-augusta-county-waynesboro?clienttype=rss
NBC29 National AP News:
http://www.nbc29.com/category/13530/national-news?clienttype=rss
NBC29 Virginia AP News:
http://www.nbc29.com/category/50739/virginia-headlines?clienttype=rss
News
-
Report Highlights CFA Institute’s Impact in Central Virginia
The CFA Institute held a presentation Monday morning to highlight the overall impact it provides to Charlottesville and the surrounding counties.
-
Man Accused of Attempting to Kill Deputy Appears in Louisa Co. Court
The man accused of attempting to kill a sheriff's deputy back in December appeared in a Louisa County court room Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
-
Charlottesville Man Guilty in Connection to Fatal Crash at Shops at Stonefield
A Charlottesville man is guilty in connection with a fatal crash that took the life of a mother sending her son off to the University of Virginia.
-
Virginia Group Continuing to Raise Gerrymandering Awareness
The issue of redrawing legislative districts doesn't come up until 2021, but one group says its important the fight starts now.
-
UVA: New Technique Will Help in Search for New Cancer Treatments
A new technique developed at the UVA School of Medicine may let a single cancer research lab do the work of dozens, accelerating the search for new treatments and cures.
-
Groups at UVA Host Discussion on ‘Environmental Racism’
A group of University of Virginia students and community members discussed the idea of "environmental racism" at an event there.
-
-
Group Protests Landmark Hotel Incentives
A Charlottesville man running for City Council staged a small protest outside the former Landmark Hotel Monday, arguing that the current councilors are too close to big business.
-
Public Weighs in on Waynesboro's Considered Tax Increase
A tax increase is on the table in Waynesboro, and city councilors want to hear from you before they vote.
-
Harrisonburg Police Arrest 1 in Connection to Pheasant Run Shooting
A Harrisonburg man is now behind bars charged in connection to a shooting last week in the 400 block of Pheasant Run Circle.
-