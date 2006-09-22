Production AssistantUpdated:
WVIR-TV/NBC29 is seeking a reliable Production Assistant (PA) to join our team. Duties will include but are not limited to operating studio cameras, Teleprompters, operation of Chyron graphic program, audio, and assisting in the production of fast-paced live newscasts. Computer literacy is required but on-the-job training will be provided.
Schedule is flexible including weekend, early morning/late night hours. This is not a seasonal or temporary position.
Qualified applicants should send resume along with a completed NBC29 application to:
WVIR-TV NBC29
Attn: Human Resources Manager
503 E. Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com
Resumes not accompanied by NBC 29 application will not be considered.
No phone calls please.
EOE
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
Update: Deputies Fatally Shoot Driver Who 'Presented Deadly Threat'
Update: Deputies Fatally Shoot Driver Who 'Presented Deadly Threat'
Authorities in Virginia say deputies shot and killed Eric Wesley Clark. They say he "presented a deadly threat" to them as they tried to make a traffic stop.Full Story
Authorities in Virginia say deputies shot and killed Eric Wesley Clark. They say he "presented a deadly threat" to them as they tried to make a traffic stop.Full Story
Hundreds Call on Charlottesville City Council to Cancel August 12 Rally
Hundreds Call on Charlottesville City Council to Cancel August 12 Rally
Hundreds of people are calling for Charlottesville City Council to revoke the permit of a controversial rally set for August.Full Story
Hundreds of people are calling for Charlottesville City Council to revoke the permit of a controversial rally set for August.Full Story
Bedford County Fire and Rescue Mourning Loss of Bethany Franklin
Bedford County Fire and Rescue Mourning Loss of Bethany Franklin
Members of Bedford County Fire and Rescue are mourning the loss of one of their own. Bethany Franklin was one of two people killed in a head-on collision in Albemarle County on Sunday.Full Story
Members of Bedford County Fire and Rescue are mourning the loss of one of their own. Bethany Franklin was one of two people killed in a head-on collision in Albemarle County on Sunday.Full Story
Sign Falsely Claims Olive Garden Coming to Site of Ladd Elementary School
Sign Falsely Claims Olive Garden Coming to Site of Ladd Elementary School
A Facebook post claimed Olive Garden is coming to the site of the old Ladd Elementary School in Waynesboro. City officials say that information is not true.Full Story
A Facebook post claimed Olive Garden is coming to the site of the old Ladd Elementary School in Waynesboro. City officials say that information is not true.Full Story
12 People Charged at KKK Rally Go Before Charlottesville Judge
12 People Charged at KKK Rally Go Before Charlottesville Judge
A dozen people charged in connection to a controversial rally went before a judge in Charlottesville General District Court Monday morning.Full Story
A dozen people charged in connection to a controversial rally went before a judge in Charlottesville General District Court Monday morning.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Applies for Permits to Counter Emancipation Park Rally
Charlottesville Man Applies for Permits to Counter Emancipation Park Rally
Applications have been submitted to Charlottesville for counter events in preparation for an August rally at Emancipation Park.Full Story
Applications have been submitted to Charlottesville for counter events in preparation for an August rally at Emancipation Park.Full Story
Police Investigate Body Found on Rt 250 Bypass in Albemarle County
Police Investigate Body Found on Rt 250 Bypass in Albemarle County
Albemarle County police are asking the public for any information in relation to their investigation of a body found on the Route 250 Bypass Saturday morning.Full Story
Albemarle County police are asking the public for any information in relation to their investigation of a body found on the Route 250 Bypass Saturday morning.Full Story
Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on I-64 in Albemarle County
Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on I-64 in Albemarle County
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal head-on collision on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County early Sunday morning.Full Story
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal head-on collision on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County early Sunday morning.Full Story
Carson Raymond Foundation to Close at End of 2017
Carson Raymond Foundation to Close at End of 2017
After nine years, the Carson Raymond Foundation is shutting down at the end of 2017.Full Story
After nine years, the Carson Raymond Foundation is shutting down at the end of 2017.Full Story
UVA: Could Blood Pressure Treatments Lead to Kidney Damage?
UVA: Could Blood Pressure Treatments Lead to Kidney Damage?
Aggressive combination treatments for high blood pressure that are intended to protect the kidneys may actually be damaging the organs, new research from the UVA School of Medicine suggests.Full Story
Aggressive combination treatments for high blood pressure that are intended to protect the kidneys may actually be damaging the organs, new research from the UVA School of Medicine suggests.Full Story