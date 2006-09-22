WVIR-TV/NBC29 is seeking a reliable Production Assistant (PA) to join our team. Duties will include but are not limited to operating studio cameras, Teleprompters, operation of Chyron graphic program, audio, and assisting in the production of fast-paced live newscasts. Computer literacy is required but on-the-job training will be provided.

Schedule is flexible including weekend, early morning/late night hours. This is not a seasonal or temporary position.

Qualified applicants should send resume along with a completed NBC29 application to:

WVIR-TV NBC29

Attn: Human Resources Manager

503 E. Market St.

Charlottesville, VA 22902

or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com

Resumes not accompanied by NBC 29 application will not be considered.

No phone calls please.

EOE