ProducerUpdated:
NBC29 seeks a leader who can combine strong video, viewer-driven graphics and meaningful stories and turn it into great television.
This full-time position interfaces with multiple departments on a daily basis.
The ideal candidate will possess excellent writing skills, time management skills and solid news judgment. The ability to multi-task and work in a deadline driven environment is a must. B.A./B.S. in Journalism or a related field is required. Previous producer experience is preferred.
NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package for full-time employees, including but not limited to health insurance, 401(k) options, and paid time off.
Qualified applicants should send resume and link or non-returnable DVD of recent work, along with a completed NBC29 application to:
WVIR-TV NBC29
ATTN: Human Resources Manager
503 E. Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com
Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered.
No phone calls please.
EOE
2 Charged in Connection to Police Chase Through Waynesboro
Kristina L. Haney and Cynthia M. Yorke are facing multiple charges after the Waynesboro Police Department said the two eluded officers and hit other vehicles.Full Story
Top-Seeded JMU Football to Host No. 5 South Dakota State in National Semifinals
Top-seeded James Madison will face off with No. 5 South Dakota State out of the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA FCS playoffs after both teams earned home victories in the quarterfinal round.Full Story
Louisa County's Season Ends with 43-22 Loss in Class 4 State Finals
The Louisa County football team suffered its first loss of the season, as the Lions fell 43-22 against Salem in the VHSL Class 4 state championship game on Sunday at William & Mary.Full Story
Albemarle Supervisors Weigh Option to Move Courts Following Economic Report
The report from the firm in charge of evaluating the possible relocation of the courts has revealed new details about how much a new courts complex in the county would cost.Full Story
Louisa County Woman Campaigns for Alzheimer's License Plate Design
A Louisa County woman is asking people across the commonwealth to help her raise awareness and funds for a disease that took her grandmother's life.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Arrest Home Daycare Center Operator on Child Neglect Charge
Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department assisted Albemarle County Child Protective Services with a complaint of alleged child neglect at a home daycare center being operated in the 3400 block of Turnberry Circle.Full Story
United to Offer Flights Out of Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport
Flights from United will replace ViaAir, an airline that's faced complaints about its service from Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.Full Story
Runners Race to Breweries Before "Elf" Viewing at the Paramount
Runners in festive Christmas gear flooded the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville for the first "Buddy and Brew Run.” The three-mile run was hosted by the Paramount Theater.Full Story
Riverheads Wins Back-to-Back State Championships Crushing Chilhowie 42-0
The Riverheads football team beat Chilhowie 42-0 to win back-to-back state state championship for the first time in school history.Full Story
R.E. Lee Falls to Appomattox 38-34 in Class 2 State Championship Game
The R.E. Lee football team lost 38-34 against Appomattox in Lee's first-ever appearance in the VHSL Class 2 State Championship game.Full Story
