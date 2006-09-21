WVIR-TV/NBC29 seeks an experienced Assistant Chief Engineer to join our Engineering Department. This individual will assist with daily operations and maintenance of our TV station’s transmitters, studio equipment and other associated equipment and systems. In addition the Assistant Chief Engineer will consult and communicate with the Chief Engineer on technical issues as needed, along with developing, enforcing and improving upon department standards and practices.

Job Duties (included but are not limited to):

Inspect, repair, and maintain all broadcast equipment, antenna systems, satellite downlinks, STL systems, automation systems, office computers and networking (with IT support and supervision), studio equipment, remote equipment, generators, telephone systems and other related equipment.

Work with engineering department to plan, prioritize and ensure efficient operations and functions of the station.

Direct and carry out testing/maintenance of studio, office and broadcasting equipment to ensure operational readiness.

Ensure equipment performance meets industry standards coupled with good engineering practices.

Enforce station network and computing policies and procedures.

Other duties as assigned.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Associates Degree in a technical discipline, trade school, military or direct experience preferred.

Minimum of 5 years broadcast engineering experience with various areas of exposure.

Possesses knowledge and understanding of FCC rules and regulations.

Strong team player with a commitment to relationship-building along with strong verbal and written communication skills to interact with all employees.

Possesses knowledge and proficiency in Microsoft office as well as various operating systems.

Working knowledge of HVAC and facility management items is helpful.

SBE Certification preferred.

A valid driver’s license and clean driving record is required for this position.

Physical Requirements:

Must be able to lift 50+ lbs. with reasonable accommodation.

May require the climbing of ladders and working on elevated surfaces.

Good manual dexterity for soldering and use of hand or power tools.

Able to stand, walk, crouch and reach while performing the duties of this job with our without reasonable accommodation.

NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package for full-time employees, including but not limited to health insurance coverage, 401(K) options, and paid time off.

Qualified applicants should send resume and completed NBC29 application to:

WVIR-TV NBC29

ATTN: Human Resources Manager

503 E. Market St.

Charlottesville, VA 22902

or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com

Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered.

No phone calls please.

EOE