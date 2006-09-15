Matt Talhelm
Smoked BBQ Company Food Cart Returns to Downtown Mall
People in downtown Charlottesville lined up early Wednesday to welcome back a popular food truck that had taken a hiatus since August.Full Story
Stakeholders Get Look at Plans for Crozet Plaza
A group of stakeholders got to take a look at plans to build a new public square in the redeveloped Barnes Lumber property in downtown Crozet.Full Story
Pro Re Nata Building Expansion out of Shipping Containers
A brewery in Crozet is expanding using building blocks that have circled the globe and back. People will soon be tipping back pints at Pro Re Nata brewery inside shipping containers.Full Story
Petition Threatens Class Action Lawsuit Against Dominion
An online petition started by Frederick Winter of Nelson County is threatening a class action lawsuit against Dominion if the company builds its proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.Full Story
Opponents of Atlantic Coast Pipeline Plan Revival in Nelson County
Opponents of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline are planning an old fashioned Sunday property rights revival in Nelson County this weekend to band together and right the proposed pipeline.Full Story
Land Owner Next to Proposed Compressor Station Files Lawsuit
A Buckingham County farmer whose land is next to a proposed compressor station for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is challenging the project in court.Full Story
FERC to Hear from People Impacted by Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Federal regulators are heading to central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley this week to hear from people impacted by the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.Full Story
Charlottesville Judge Considers Delaying Lawsuit Against Huguely
Attorneys for the family of a former UVA student Yeardley Love are asking a judge to delay the trial in a wrongful death lawsuit against her killer, George Huguely.Full Story
Love Wrongful Death Lawsuit Moving Forward in Charlottesville Court
A wrongful death lawsuit is moving forward against former University of Virginia lacrosse player George Huguely, who killed Yeardely Love back in 2010.Full Story
Update: Albemarle County Police Investigating Robbery on Pantops
Police are investigating a robbery at Advance America in the 300 block of Pantops Center. Investigators say there are no reports of injury, and the suspect did not display a weapon.Full Story
