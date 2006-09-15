Quantcast

Matt Talhelm

Since joining NBC29 in November 2005, Matt has covered the stories that matter most to both Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. You can now catch his live reports Monday through Wednesday on your News at Noon, 5, & 6. Matt also anchors the Weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11 and CW29 News at 10.

Originally from central Pennsylvania, Matt is glad to be back on the East Coast after spending four years in Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri's School of Journalism.

During his last two years in Missouri, Matt reported and anchored weekend newscasts at KOMU-TV in Columbia. His "Target 8" investigative reports earned him several regional awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Kansas City Press Club. Matt's reporting also received national honors from the Society of Professional Journalists and the distinguished William Randolph Hearst Foundation.

Journalism has always been Matt's passion, and he loves finding creative ways everyday to tell your stories. If there's something going on in your neighborhood (or you just want to say "Hello!"), let Matt know by emailing him.  You can also find him on Facebook and Twitter.

FAST FACTS: Matt

  • Position: Weekend 6 & 11 PM Anchor/Valley Reporter
  • Year Hired: 2005
  • First TV Appearance: Junior year of college, I started reporting at KOMU (NBC) in Columbia, MO. I still remember my first story!
  • Favorite Story: The entire year-long series following the soldiers and families from Staunton's National Guard was such an amazing experience. They shared some of their most intimate thoughts and feelings with us. That was true "reality" TV, and fortunately all those brave men and women came back to their families safe and sound!
  • Memorable Interview: It was brief, but powerful. On the second day after the shootings at Virginia Tech, I interviewed a grad student who was sitting on a bench at the corner of campus and downtown Blacksburg under a sign offering free hugs and a listening ear. This young lady was genuinely kind and interested in the well being of her fellow Hokies, and I'll never forget the image of her sitting on that bench and smiling at everyone and hugging anyone who stopped (including myself and our photographer!)
  • Dream Interview: Actually, there's no ONE person I'd like to interview. I think the everyday people we meet in this job are more interesting than any celebrity or public figure.
  • Dream Job: I enjoy what I do now, and the most important part of any job is having fun and learning on a daily basis!
  • Most rewarding part of your job: When you leave at the end of the day knowing that you made a difference or opened someone's eyes to a different perspective.
  • Favorite TV show: "Scandal"
  • First Story: My very first story was about a blighted neighborhood in Columbia, MO, where nearly every home was up for sale. The people who still lived there couldn't afford anything better and just wanted to see their neighborhood come back to life and get rid of crime. My story shed light on the struggling - and often forgotten - part of the city.
  • Role Model: Anyone who never gives up and strives to better themselves each day!
  • Why I'm A Journalist: Honestly, I wouldn't know what else to do! I love writing and giving a voice to people whose stories might not be told without our help. Journalists have amazing power to make a difference!
  • Hidden Talent: I can hear a song once or twice and be able to sing every word the next time I hear it. (If I could remember everything with a song, I'd never forget or misplace anything!)
  • Alma Mater: University of Missouri School of Journalism
  • Hometown: Greencastle, PA
  • Hobbies: Reading, Running, Traveling (I love random day trips!), Hanging out with Friends
  • Favorite Food: It's a tie between Seafood and Italian.
  • Favorite Sports Team: My Missouri Tigers, of course! MIZ-ZOU!
  • Favorite Musician: I like too many different kinds of music to pick just one!
  • Favorite Song: Again, I can't pick just one, but "Here's to the Night" by Eve 6, "Don't Stop Believing" by Journey, and "Wonderwall" by Oasis are songs I'm guaranteed to sing along to!
  • Favorite Author: Edna Buchanan and Augusten Burroughs
  • Favorite Vacation Spot: Miami for the sun, New York City for the energy!