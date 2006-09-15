Matt Talhelm

Since joining NBC29 in November 2005, Matt has covered the stories that matter most to both Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. You can now catch his live reports Monday through Wednesday on your News at Noon, 5, & 6. Matt also anchors the Weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11 and CW29 News at 10.

Originally from central Pennsylvania, Matt is glad to be back on the East Coast after spending four years in Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri's School of Journalism.

During his last two years in Missouri, Matt reported and anchored weekend newscasts at KOMU-TV in Columbia. His "Target 8" investigative reports earned him several regional awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Kansas City Press Club. Matt's reporting also received national honors from the Society of Professional Journalists and the distinguished William Randolph Hearst Foundation.

Journalism has always been Matt's passion, and he loves finding creative ways everyday to tell your stories. If there's something going on in your neighborhood (or you just want to say "Hello!"), let Matt know by emailing him. You can also find him on Facebook and Twitter.

FAST FACTS: Matt