Ken Slack grew up in Stuarts Draft, in the heart of Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. He earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies from Virginia Tech in 1992.

Shortly after college, Ken began his journalism career as a newspaper reporter for The News-Virginian in Waynesboro. He also worked as a disc jockey for WKDW-AM/FM in Staunton, Va., and later as news director for WAYB-AM, Waynesboro.

Ken came to NBC29 in March 1995 as a reporter in our Shenandoah Valley newsroom. He has been bureau chief since 2001. The valley newsroom covers stories that impact residents of Augusta County, Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Ken lives in Augusta County with his wife, Jennifer, and their two children.

In April 2013 NBC29 said goodbye to Ken Slack after his nearly two decades on the airwaves. Ken has taken a position with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

FAST FACTS: Ken