Ken Slack grew up in Stuarts Draft, in the heart of Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. He earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies from Virginia Tech in 1992.
Shortly after college, Ken began his journalism career as a newspaper reporter for The News-Virginian in Waynesboro. He also worked as a disc jockey for WKDW-AM/FM in Staunton, Va., and later as news director for WAYB-AM, Waynesboro.
Ken came to NBC29 in March 1995 as a reporter in our Shenandoah Valley newsroom. He has been bureau chief since 2001. The valley newsroom covers stories that impact residents of Augusta County, Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Ken lives in Augusta County with his wife, Jennifer, and their two children.
In April 2013 NBC29 said goodbye to Ken Slack after his nearly two decades on the airwaves. Ken has taken a position with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
FAST FACTS: Ken
-
First TV Appearance: Unplanned, unscripted live shot just one week after I was hired. A young boy got trapped in a drainage pipe, and I was the only reporter available to cover the rescue effort. I still have a copy of that live shot, and it's still painful to watch.
-
Favorite Story: Tomorrow's. Always look ahead.
-
Memorable Interview: Over the telephone with Bobby Wayne Swisher, the day before he was executed for murder. A sobering experience.
-
Dream Interview: Jesus. I can only imagine what that conversation would be like.
-
Dream Job: I've been here since 1995. Must be this one!
-
Most rewarding part of your job: Those rare occasions when someone calls or writes to say, "Thank you so much for...."
-
Favorite TV show: Virginia Tech football
-
First Story: Monticello says the movie "Jefferson in Paris" is riddled with historical inaccuracies. NBC29 started me off easy. But that drainage pipe live shot came two days later.
-
Role Model: My dad. He's the picture of patience, and truly enjoys serving others.
-
Why I'm A Journalist: I stumbled into it, to be honest. Growing up, I thought I'd be a radio disc jockey.
-
Hidden Talent: Maps. I'm kind of a geography geek.
-
Alma Mater: Stuarts Draft High School and Virginia Tech
-
Hometown: Stuarts Draft.
-
Hobbies: Playing with my kids, golf and running.
-
Favorite Food: Fajitas
-
Favorite Sports Team: The Hokies!!!
-
Favorite Musician: Newsboys
-
Favorite Song: Tough to pick just one, but it would probably be something from 80s arena rock.
-
Favorite Author: Dean Koontz
-
Favorite Vacation Spot: Myrtle Beach