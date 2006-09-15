David Rogers is the sunrise meteorologist on NBC29. David is a 30 year television veteran. Prior to joining NBC29, he was weeknight meteorologist at WCBS in New York, and later as meteorologist on 'CBS This Morning.'

David worked as the chief meteorologist for WKYC-TV3 in Cleveland, Ohio for three years. A seasoned weatherman, Rogers spent six and a half years at KYW-TV in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and four years at WJBK-TV in Detroit, Michigan, where he was also frequently seen nationally as a substitute weatherman on "CBS This Morning".

Rogers has earned a number of Emmy Awards in the anchor weathercaster category, and the National Weather Association has certified the quality of his weather forecasting. Rogers also served as chief meteorologist in Richmond, Virginia.

A Philadelphia native, he attended Temple University's Annenburg School of Communications. He is married and has a son, David, and a daughter, Chloe. David serves on the board of directors of the Children's Aid Society. His philosophy on life is nothing of value comes without effort, and always have the courage to seek your own truth.

He says it is great to be here in central Virginia, the people are kind, the weather is balanced, and it feels like home.