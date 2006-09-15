Steve Rappaport

Steve co-anchors NBC 29 News at 5, 6 and 11. An award-winning anchor/reporter whose work has been recognized by the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, Steve is excited to be back in Virginia, where he got his start in television.

After graduating from the University of Michigan, Steve's broadcast career started behind the scenes at a national sports network based out of Arlington. From there, he made stops in Detroit and Lansing, MI, Fort Wayne, IN and Montgomery, AL before arriving in Charlottesville in December of 2004.

From the heart of Hurricane Ivan to gubernatorial elections in numerous states, Steve has covered many events that have had an impact on people's lives over the course of his 18 years in broadcasting.

In 2006, he spent four days in Torino, Italy working on a series of stories leading up to the 2006 Winter Olympics. Whether it was increased security, the region's shift from an industrial focus to one on tourism, or the serious business of wine and chocolate, Steve gave NBC29 viewers an inside look at the flavor of the winter games.

While his career has brought him face-to-face with everyone from Dr. Jack Kevorkian to Paul Newman to Muhammad Ali, Steve says that it is the people of central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley that really make his job rewarding these days.

Click here to email Steve