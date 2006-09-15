Eric Pritchett
Neighborhood News: Shenandoah ValleyMore>>
-
Waynesboro Police Investigating West Main Street Crash
Waynesboro Police Investigating West Main Street Crash
Waynesboro police are investigating a crash along West Main Street that seriously injured four people.Full Story
Waynesboro police are investigating a crash along West Main Street that seriously injured four people.Full Story
City of Waynesboro Considering Tax Increase
City of Waynesboro Considering Tax Increase
A tax increase is on the table in Waynesboro, and city councilors want to hear from you before they vote.Full Story
A tax increase is on the table in Waynesboro, and city councilors want to hear from you before they vote.Full Story
Half Marathon to Impact Traffic in Shenandoah Valley
Half Marathon to Impact Traffic in Shenandoah Valley
Drivers going through Waynesboro and Augusta County Saturday, April 29, might experience some traffic changes due to the Park to Park Half Marathon.Full Story
Drivers going through Waynesboro and Augusta County Saturday, April 29, might experience some traffic changes due to the Park to Park Half Marathon.Full Story
DMV Computer Glitch Reinstates Thousands of Suspended Licenses
DMV Computer Glitch Reinstates Thousands of Suspended Licenses
Due to a glitch at the Department of Motor Vehicles, some Virginia drivers got letters telling them their license was no longer suspended and they could drive again.Full Story
Due to a glitch at the Department of Motor Vehicles, some Virginia drivers got letters telling them their license was no longer suspended and they could drive again.Full Story
DuPont Settlement Causing Controversy with Waynesboro Officials
DuPont Settlement Causing Controversy with Waynesboro Officials
The city of Waynesboro is getting stiffed in the final plan to improve the South River after decades of mercury contamination from the DuPont factory.Full Story
The city of Waynesboro is getting stiffed in the final plan to improve the South River after decades of mercury contamination from the DuPont factory.Full Story
DuPont's River Contamination Settlement Details Finalized
DuPont's River Contamination Settlement Details Finalized
The trustees in charge of DuPont's settlement for contaminating the South River in Waynesboro with mercury have finalized the details of the proposed payout.Full Story
The trustees in charge of DuPont's settlement for contaminating the South River in Waynesboro with mercury have finalized the details of the proposed payout.Full Story
Trial Delayed for Fishersville Man Accused of Killing Man with Crossbow
Trial Delayed for Fishersville Man Accused of Killing Man with Crossbow
A Fishersville man accused of killing a man with a crossbow will have to wait for trial.Full Story
A Fishersville man accused of killing a man with a crossbow will have to wait for trial.Full Story
Waynesboro Man Arrested on 24 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography
Waynesboro Man Arrested on 24 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man yesterday on two dozen felonies related to child pornography.Full Story
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man yesterday on two dozen felonies related to child pornography.Full Story
Staunton Holding Earth Day Celebrations in New Location
Staunton Holding Earth Day Celebrations in New Location
This year Staunton will hold its Earth Day Staunton event at Gypsy Hill Park this year.Full Story
This year Staunton will hold its Earth Day Staunton event at Gypsy Hill Park this year.Full Story
Waynesboro Holding South River Fly Fishing Expo Over Weekend
Waynesboro Holding South River Fly Fishing Expo Over Weekend
The South River Fly Fishing Expo will be held in Waynesboro Saturday and Sunday at Constitution Park.Full Story
The South River Fly Fishing Expo will be held in Waynesboro Saturday and Sunday at Constitution Park.Full Story
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
Former Student Gives $15M to William & Mary Alumni House
Former Student Gives $15M to William & Mary Alumni House
A former student has given William & Mary $15 million to help renovate its Alumni House.Full Story
A former student has given William & Mary $15 million to help renovate its Alumni House.Full Story
DMV Computer Glitch Reinstates Thousands of Suspended Licenses
DMV Computer Glitch Reinstates Thousands of Suspended Licenses
Due to a glitch at the Department of Motor Vehicles, some Virginia drivers got letters telling them their license was no longer suspended and they could drive again.Full Story
Due to a glitch at the Department of Motor Vehicles, some Virginia drivers got letters telling them their license was no longer suspended and they could drive again.Full Story
DuPont Settlement Causing Controversy with Waynesboro Officials
DuPont Settlement Causing Controversy with Waynesboro Officials
The city of Waynesboro is getting stiffed in the final plan to improve the South River after decades of mercury contamination from the DuPont factory.Full Story
The city of Waynesboro is getting stiffed in the final plan to improve the South River after decades of mercury contamination from the DuPont factory.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Guilty in Connection to Fatal Crash at Shops at Stonefield
Charlottesville Man Guilty in Connection to Fatal Crash at Shops at Stonefield
A Charlottesville man is guilty in connection with a fatal crash that took the life of a mother sending her son off to the University of Virginia.Full Story
A Charlottesville man is guilty in connection with a fatal crash that took the life of a mother sending her son off to the University of Virginia.Full Story
Virginia Man Sentenced to 88 Months for Distributing Cocaine, Heroin
Virginia Man Sentenced to 88 Months for Distributing Cocaine, Heroin
Robert Apperson of Reva, Virginia, was sentenced to 88 months in jail for distributing heroin and cocaine in Culpeper County.Full Story
Robert Apperson of Reva, Virginia, was sentenced to 88 months in jail for distributing heroin and cocaine in Culpeper County.Full Story
Middle Schoolers, UVA Group Build Dog Houses for Puppies in Need
Middle Schoolers, UVA Group Build Dog Houses for Puppies in Need
Animals left outside will have shelter thanks to a program that's building boys into men in Charlottesville.Full Story
Animals left outside will have shelter thanks to a program that's building boys into men in Charlottesville.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Investigating Gunshot Fired on Water Street
Charlottesville Police Investigating Gunshot Fired on Water Street
Charlottesville police are trying to track down a person they believe fired a gunshot into the air outside an area of bars and restaurants on Water Street.Full Story
Charlottesville police are trying to track down a person they believe fired a gunshot into the air outside an area of bars and restaurants on Water Street.Full Story
Our ApologiesThe page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in yourYou have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageFull Story
Waynesboro Man Arrested on 24 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography
Waynesboro Man Arrested on 24 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man yesterday on two dozen felonies related to child pornography.Full Story
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man yesterday on two dozen felonies related to child pornography.Full Story
GEMC Announces Expansion at Pantops, Seminole Square Shopping Centers
GEMC Announces Expansion at Pantops, Seminole Square Shopping Centers
The Great Eastern Management Company announced Monday that Lazy Parrot and the Party Starts Here will both expand in their respective shopping centers.Full Story
The Great Eastern Management Company announced Monday that Lazy Parrot and the Party Starts Here will both expand in their respective shopping centers.Full Story