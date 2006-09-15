Eric Pritchett, meteorologist of the weekday 5, 6, 10 and 11 o'clock edition of NBC29 News, is a Shenandoah Valley native from Staunton, Virginia.

Eric graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton and from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg. In college, he majored in political science and also studied geography and earth science. Eric was also a four-year veteran of the MWC cross-country team.

Before joining NBC29 in 1996, Eric organized and managed a few political campaigns. He has also worked as an assistant legislative aide during a winter session of the Virginia General Assembly.

While Eric enjoys following politics, he also enjoys following and learning about the weather, an interest that started during childhood.

Eric is a member of the National Weather Association and in 2001 earned the NWA Television Seal of Approval. He earned a certificate in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University in 2006. He plans to complete additional course work to earn a Bachelor of Science in the Geo Sciences program from Mississippi State University. He is also working to gain the weather seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society.

In addition to his interest in weather and politics, Eric's other hobbies include running, kayaking, and model railroading.