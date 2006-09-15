Norm Sprouse a native Virginian and life long Virginia resident, Norm was born in Richmond, grew up in Louisa, Charlottesville, and Fluvanna.

He graduated from Fluvanna County High School. As for college, he spent time at Virginia Tech, PVCC, Blue Ridge Community College, and JMU.

Norm has worked in radio at WHAP in Hopewell, WCHV and 3WV in Charlottesville, and WSVA and WQPO in Harrisonburg. It was at WSVA that a format change took place with Norm ending up doing weather for the number one morning show.

After three and a half years of radio weather, he moved back to Charlottesville to become the morning and midday anchor in early 1990.

Besides keeping an eye in the sky, Norm likes surf fishing, camping, sports car racing (as an observer, unless someone would like to sponsor him as a driver), computers, antique cars and trucks, science fiction (especially Babylon 5....), science in general including astronomy, and anything by James Burke (Connections, The Day the Universe Changed, and Connections 2).