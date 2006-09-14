Marty Hudtloff is the sports director at WVIR-TV. Marty joined the NBC29 sports team in October of 2003.

He is from Kensington, Maryland, a suburb of Washington D.C. He previously worked as a producer for Comcast SportsNet in Washington. Marty has a degree in broadcast journalism from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

Marty began his broadcasting career in radio. He's worked as a DJ, talk show host, and play by play voice, broadcasting hundreds of college and high school sporting events.

Marty got his start in television working as a news reporter for WBOC-TV (CBS) in Salisbury, Maryland. Leaving the hard news behind, Marty headed down to the bayou where he was a sports anchor/reporter for KTVE-TV (NBC) in Monroe, Louisiana.

Marty's glad to be back on the East Coast, passionately covering ACC collegiate sports.

Marty married his wife, Cate, on 7-7-07 in Philadelphia. They now live in Charlottesville.

Email Marty