Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

He has reported on a number of stories in our backyard, up and down the East Coast and around the world. Henry has been to Haiti numerous times since the devastating earthquake there. He has reported from Charlottesville's sister city in West Africa and from Nicaragua.

He has also followed Charlottesville firefighters to Ground Zero, picked vegetables with First Lady Michelle Obama at The White House and reported from the Outer Banks during Hurricane Earl in 2009.

Although he's originally from Philadelphia, Henry loves owning a home in Albemarle County. When he's not chasing down a story, Henry enjoys cooking and reading. He is also an avid runner.

If you have a story idea or a problem that needs investigating, drop him a line or follow him on twitter.