Henry Graff
Charlottesville Asks Judge to Deny Injunction in Statue Lawsuit
Charlottesville is fighting a lawsuit and temporary injunction filed against its vote to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Lee Park.Full Story
Sharon Love Appeals Judge’s Decision on Huguely Family Insurance Policies
The mother of slain University of Virginia student Yeardley Love is appealing a decision over access to money from George Huguely’s family’s insurance policies.Full Story
Albemarle County Supervisors Approve Special Use Permit for Boys and Girls Club
The Boys and Girls Club in Southwood can now build a community center after the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved a special use permit on Wednesday.Full Story
Albemarle County Supervisors Discuss Chris Greene Lake
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors discussed a proposed change that would affect Chris Greene Lake at a work session Wednesday.Full Story
Judge Issues Opinions on Access to Huguely Family Insurance Policies
A Maryland federal judge issued two opinions on whether the mother of Yeardley Love can access the insurance policies of convicted murder George Huguely’s family.Full Story
Parents of Hannah Graham Pushing for DNA Enhancement
John and Sue Graham are advocating adding DNA information to the state database from people convicted of certain misdemeanor crimes.Full Story
Hearing Set for Huguely Family Insurance Policy Decision
A federal judge in Maryland will hear whether George Huguely’s family’s insurance policies will have to pay out pending a wrongful death lawsuit.Full Story
George Huguely Case Pushed Back to July 2018
The wrongful death case against convicted murderer George Huguely has been pushed back.Full Story
Yeardley Love's Mother Asks Judge to Wait on Insurance Decision
The mother of a murdered University of Virginia student is asking a Maryland judge to not decide right now if an insurance company would be on the hook in a wrongful death lawsuit.Full Story
Rolling Stone Challenges Verdict in Eramo Defamation Case
Rolling Stone magazine is asking a federal judge to overturn a jury's verdict in the defamation case over its 2014 story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia.Full Story
