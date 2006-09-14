Contact Us
Mailing Address:
WVIR-TV NBC29
503 E. Market Street
Charlottesville VA, 22902
434-220-2900
Feedback:
We'd like to know how you think we're doing. Email your comments and ideas about programming, news, community focus, favorite shows, least favorite shows, what we do well, and what we can do better. Send your feedback to viewercomments@nbc29.com.
Press Releases:
Have a press release you'd like to send? Email them to newsdesk@nbc29.com.
News and Sports Video and Photos:
Do you have video or photos from a news or sports event? Send them to newsdesk@nbc29.com.
NBC29 Online Technical:
If you experience any technical problems with the NBC29 website or mobile apps, Send an email to webadmin@nbc29.com.
Prize Pickup Guidelines:
Prizes must be picked up in person with a valid ID. If someone is picking your prize up for you, please let us know. You may pick up your prize Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at NBC29 Studios, 503 E. Market Street, Charlottesville (across from the Main Street parking garage). Winners should wait at least 24 hours prior to picking up their prize, unless prize is timely. Prizes not picked up within 30 days of winning are subject to forfeiture.
Sponsorship Requests:
Interested in having NBC29 be a part of your event? Use this link to submit the details of your event!
Children's Programming Changes:
FCC regulations require public notification when one of our core children's programs are preempted and rescheduled. Click here for a list of children's programming changes.
UVA Students Hold Memorial Service for Pulse Nightclub Victims
The University of Virginia community is honoring the victims of a mass shooting from one year ago with a memorial service.Full Story
Albemarle Co., Charlottesville Crews Put Out Appliance Fire at Building
Fire crews from Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to a building in the 500 block of Martha Jefferson Drive to put out a fire on its second floor.Full Story
Former UVA Student Charged with Rape of Another Student
A former University of Virginia student has been charged with sexually assaulting another student.Full Story
Updated: Doctors, Father of UVA Student Otto Warmbier Hold News Conference
Otto Warmbier's father, along with officials at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, provided updates on the condition of the 22-year-old University of Virginia student.Full Story
Virginia Governor to Turn Over List of Restored Felons
In order to settle a lawsuit brought by a state prosecutor, Gov. McAuliffe will turn over a list of 206,000 convicted felons whose voting rights he restored under a now-defunct executive order.Full Story
Charges Dismissed in Sexual Assault Case Against Former UVA Student
Adam Ott will not face charges for an alleged sexual assault that occurred back in 2015.Full Story
Charlottesville City Councilor Reflects on Losing Re-Election Bid
Charlottesville city councilor believes the primary was heavily influenced by the city's confederate monument debate.Full Story
Khan Family Creates a New Scholarship at the University of Virginia
A scholarship established to honor a UVA graduate will give $10,000 to one student at the University of Virginia every year.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Charged in Connection to Staunton Shooting
Staunton police are charging Keith R. Johnson in connection the shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Orange Street on June 7.Full Story
Charlottesville Woman Arrested for Felony Hit and Run
Cheryl Denise Gross Robinson is behind bars after Charlottesville police say she hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian is currently in intensive care.Full Story
