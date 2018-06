The Charlottesville Tom Sox scored four runs in the seventh inning propelling the Sox to a 5-3 win over the Generals Monday night in Waynesboro.

The Tom Sox broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh racking up four runs on five hits improving to 9-3 on the season. Waynesboro falls to 5-6.

Charlottesville scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on a Jack Morris RBI single scoring Nick DiPonzio, giving the Sox a 2-1 lead. The Tom Sox led 5-1 at the seventh inning stretch.

The two teams play again Tuesday in Waynesboro.