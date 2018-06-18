Councilors Discuss Utility Rates, Tourism at Meeting

City Council members at the meeting on June 18

Charlottesville City Council took up issues pertaining to utilities and tourism at its meeting on Monday, June 18.

Utility rates are officially going up for customers in Charlottesville.

For those who live in the city and get water, wastewater, and natural gas, you can expect your utility bill to rise about $4.67 per month. If you only receive water and wastewater services, your bill will go up about $4.15 per month.

The new rates will take effect starting July 1.

Council also agreed to change how the region's tourism bureau is run.

The new agreement is about the operation of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau. It will reorganize the bureau's governing board and give more responsibility to Albemarle County.

Both the city and county fund the bureau.