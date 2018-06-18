Quantcast

CHO Departures Affected as Hundreds of American Airlines Flights Canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Some passengers flying out of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) are facing delays and headaches because of a technical issue.

PSA Airlines, which runs American Airlines commuter service from Charlottesville to Charlotte, has canceled hundreds of flights.

One passenger was supposed to fly out to Florida on Monday, June 18, before 4 p.m., but his flight was rescheduled to Wednesday.

“Yeah, definitely not a great situation to be in, I would love to be on the beach right now but can't be,” says Eric Fairchild, whose flight was delayed.

This issue started on Thursday, June 14.

CHO has notified passengers, and is encouraging people who are flying on American Airlines to check on their flights before they get to the airport.

Luckily, Fairchild was able to find a new flight that heads out Tuesday morning.

  Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

