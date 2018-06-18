Robinson River Bridge to Close for Debris Removal

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

CULPEPER — VDOT will close Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) at the bridge over the Robinson River near the Culpeper-Madison county line for debris removal. The road will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily June 19-21.

VDOT contract crews will use heavy equipment to remove debris that washed against the bridge during recent torrential rains to reduce the risk of flooding during future storms. Motorists should use alternate routes during the closure.

