UVA to Make Lawn More Wheelchair Accessible

UVA is moving forward with plans to construct two ramps

The University of Virginia is moving forward with plans to make the Lawn more wheelchair accessible.

The board of visitors approved the project last Thursday, June 14.

Once complete, the project will make the Lawn fully accessible for people in wheelchairs from the Rotunda to Old Cabell Hall. In its current state, people have to exit the Lawn at the Rotunda and travel down McCormick Road to reach Old Cabell Hall.

“We are a UNESCO World Heritage Site, so in a sense we're part of a global community,” says James Zehmer, UVA’s historic preservation project manager. “So, I like to think of it as actually really improving this as an historic site. It makes it so much more accessible for so many people to come and learn from and enjoy this place.”

The project’s budget for the two new ramps is over $970,000.

Construction is scheduled to start in July with the project set to be complete in late October.