Judge to Review Briefs in Lawsuit Against Fluvanna Correctional Center

It is unclear how long it will take a federal court judge to rule on a lawsuit stemming from alleged inadequate healthcare at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women (FCCW).

Legal teams on both sides are now tasked with filing briefs after testimony wrapped up Friday, June 15.

The Legal Aid Justice Center, which is representing the plaintiffs, claims three inmates died between 2017 and 2018 due to improper care at the prison. Their lawsuit argues these deaths could have been prevented if better care had been taken at FCCW.

The plaintiffs also argue the correctional center failed to follow a previous court ruling in 2016 to overhaul its healthcare system.

The Legal Aid Justice Center is requesting that the judge hold the state in contempt, as well as to enforce the settlement agreement reached in 2016, and to modify that agreement in very specific ways to ensure better care for inmates at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women.

Once legal briefs are filed, the judge will take everything under review and issue a ruling.