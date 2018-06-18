New Plan for Friendship Court Intended to Save Families Money

Some units will be designated as Section 8 or market value

Plans for new units in Friendship Court will increase the number of affordable housing units

Those looking for affordable housing may soon have additional options close to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

A new plan for Friendship Court apartments could save some families a few bucks in the next few years.

This revised plan for Friendship Court actually reduces the total number of homes and the duration of construction, but it ultimately boosts the number of affordable housing units that will be available.

The developers, Piedmont Housing Alliance, recently unveiled its new plan that will reduce the number of total housing units from 600 to 450. About a third of these homes will be designated as affordable housing, another third of the units will be market rate, and the remaining units will be under Section 8 housing to avoid displacing the community's current residents.

Because of the revised plan's lower density, developers believe the project can be finished sooner and in fewer phases.

Beth Kennan, the site’s project manager, says the 2016 master plan was updated after the developers received feedback from community members and Friendship Court residents.

“I think it was just sort of refining the plan and really reaching out to residents, we've done a lot of door-to-door efforts, a lot of effort to engage the community and the residents that live here, they're the heart and soul of Friendship Court, and we wanted to hear from them and keep an open dialogue and continue to work with them," says Kennan.

Developers also plan to include an early childhood center on the property, which would be completed during the development's first construction phase.

The construction could begin as soon as late 2019, but it may take up to seven years to complete.