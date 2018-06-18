Mental Health Professionals Training to Better Respond to Traumatic Events

Mental health professionals and other community members are training in psychological aid following last summer's violence in Charlottesville.

The group is participating in workshops and role-playing in order to learn how to better respond to people in need after a traumatic community event. Rebecca Kendall, with the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition, says this practice can come in handy to help those recovering from an incident.

"What we know is that supportive counseling, traditional counseling isn't always what people need afterwards. So this is a great opportunity to have a wide array of community leaders to develop those skills," said Kendall.

The training goes on for three days this week, and is completely booked up.