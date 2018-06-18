Waynesboro Police Arrest Man on 3 Charges Stemming from Child Sexual Abuse

Waynesboro Police Department Press Release:

On Friday June 15th , 2018 The Waynesboro Police Department was alerted to possible child sexual abuse that was occurring at a Florence Ave. residence in the city.

Responding officers arrived to find a female child under the age of 13 who reported that a family friend had sexually assaulted her several times between June

13th and June 15th 2018. Officer’s secured the child’s safety, who was visiting from out of state, with the assistance of child protective services, and began an

investigation. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Thomas Clagett Bowling, 71 Years of age who resides both in California and here in Waynesboro.

Mr. Bowling has been charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery and 1 count of Object Sexual Penetration, all felony offenses. He is being held without bail at Middle River Regional Jail pending Advisement.