Waynesboro Man Accused of Armed Robbery, Biting Officers

06/18/2018 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:

The arrest of a Waynesboro man last night for armed robbery resulted in three officers and a member of the Waynesboro First Aid Crew being bitten by the suspect.

Officers were called to Papa John’s Pizza at approximately 10:50 p.m., where it was reported that an employee of the business was robbed by a man who grabbed him and demanded a phone while brandishing a knife.

A responding Waynesboro officer found the suspect, later identified as Aaron Hernando Talifarro Holder, 39, in the immediate area and ordered him to the

ground. Upon the arrival of additional officers he was handcuffed and taken into custody without incident. A knife believed to have been used in the crime was also recovered.

The suspect was transported to the police department where two outstanding Staunton misdemeanor warrants were served along with a felony warrant which was obtained for the Armed Robbery at Papa John’s.

The suspect appeared before the magistrate after which he was held without bail and shackled for transport to Middle River Regional Jail. Upon attempting to place him in the transport vehicle and secure the seat belt, the subject began to violently resist and bit an officer. Subsequently the subject kicked out the rear window of the vehicle and began consuming the broken glass. Further attempts to subdue him led to another officer being bitten and the deployment of Tasers.

The Waynesboro First Aid Crew was summonsed to provide medical care and transport due to the ingestion of broken glass but the suspect bit yet another officer, and a First Aid Crew member as they struggled with him on the ambulance cot. Finally, the man was transported to Augusta Health where he has been admitted for treatment, under law enforcement custody.

The three officers who were bitten, as well as the WFAC Member received treatment at Augusta Health for their wounds and were released.

Mr. Holder is currently being held on the following charges:

Misdemeanor Simple Assault- Staunton City

Misdemeanor Brandish Firearm – Staunton City

Felony Armed Robbery

Additional Warrants have been obtained for the following Waynesboro charges relating to this incident and will be served at a later time.