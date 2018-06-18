Charlottesville Opens Cooling Centers

Three cooling centers are now open in Charlottesville for people trying to beat the heat.

Key Recreation Center, Tonsler Recreation Center, and the Central Branch of Jefferson-Madison Regional Library opened their doors Monday, June 18, to anyone who needs to cool off.

Library employees say people often do not realize how quickly they can get overheated on days like Monday.

"People are out and about during the day, and they might not realize that they're being overheated. There's usually a library nearby that they can pop into and just rest for a little bit before gathering their selves back out to fight the heat again," said David Plunkett.

All three locations will be cooling centers until further notice, and will be open until 9 p.m.

Key Recreation Center is located at 800 E. Market Street. The hours of operation are 5 pm to 9 pm Monday through Friday; 1pm to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.

Tonsler Recreation Center is located at 501 Cherry Avenue. The hours of operation are Noon to 9 pm Monday through Friday; Noon to 6 pm Saturday; Closed Sunday.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (Central Branch) is located at 201 E. Market Street. The hours of operation are 9 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday; 9 am to 5 pm Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.

Water is accessible at all locations.